Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Tiger Shroff's film slows down due to coronavirus

Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection: The box office earning of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 has started to decline due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. In fact the film, which was expected to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club in its first week, is now stuck at Rs 92 crore.

Baaghi 3, which released on March 6, has seen a major drop in its box office earning in its second weekend. Ahmed Khan's directorial earned Rs 4.5 crore (approx) between March 13 and March 15. Evidently, coronavirus has taken a toll on Baaghi 3's box office collection. Several state governments had decided to shut cinema halls to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Baaghi 3, in its opening day, minted Rs 17 crore. The film in its initial three days accumulated Rs 52.50 crore. And, by the end of its first week, Baaghi 3 registered Rs 87.50 crore of earning.

As of March 16, Baaghi 3 has grossed Rs 21.68 crore in the overseas market. Film's worldwide collection stood at Rs 130.43 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Baaghi 3 is the third instalment of Baaghi series. Its first part was released in 2016 and second part in 2018.

Also read: Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Tiger's film collects Rs 90 cr; coronavirus to hit earnings

Also read: Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Tiger Shroff's film set to become second hit of 2020