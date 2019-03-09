Badla Box Office Collection Day 1: SRK-Amitabh's movie earns Rs 5 cr; Captain Marvel rakes in Rs 15 cr in India

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's mystery-crime-thriller film Badla has opened remarkably well at the box office. Sujoy Ghosh's movie has received favourable reviews from movie critics as well as audience across the country and raked in Rs 5.04 crore on its Day 1 at the ticket window. However, on the same day, Marvel Cinematic Universe's Captain Marvel has also grabbed the limelight and is giving a tough time to Sujoy Ghosh's latest release.

Amitabh Bachchan's movie has also surpassed the opening day box office collections of his previous releases like Pink, which minted Rs 4.32 crore on its day 1, and 102 Not Out, which grossed Rs 3.52 crore on the opening day. Badla, however, is far behind Captain Marvel, which gained over Rs 15 crore on its day 1 in India alone.

#Hollywood scores yet again... #CaptainMarvel takes a Marvel-ous start at the BO... Packs a superb total [double digits] on Day 1... Overpowers *all* titles - new as well as holdover - by a margin... Fri 12.75 cr... Gross BOC: 15.18 cr... India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2019

Badla is also facing competition from the last week's release Luka Chuppi. According to film critic and trade pundit, Taran Adarsh, Badla is an official remake of the 2017's The Invisible Guest, a Spanish movie that had received positive reviews from critics across the nation. Big B's Badla picked up speed in the afternoon and evening hours across metro cities. As per Taran, strong word of mouth helped the movie and expected that the movie could witness substantial growth over the weekend.

In Sujoy Ghosh's intense-thriller, Big B is in the role of Taapsee Pannu's lawyer, Badal Gupta. Naina, Pannu's character, has been accused of killing the man she was having an affair with, but she claims otherwise. Sujoy Ghosh had earlier received Filmfare Award in the best director category for Vidya Balan's drama-mystery Kahaani.

Badla also stars Manav Kaul, in a special appearance and Amrita Singh in key roles. Interestingly, this is the first time when Shah Rukh Khan produced a film with Amitabh Bachchan. The film has been made by SRK's production house Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

