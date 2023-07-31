‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer’ box office collection day 10: Cillian Murphy-led biopic to cross Rs 100 crore soon in India  

‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer’ box office earnings: Christopher Nolan-directed biographical drama Oppenheimer is inching closer towards the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. The Cillian Murphy-starrer biopic collected Rs 73.20 crore till the end of its first week at the ticket counters. Oppenheimer further raked in Rs 4.35 crore on its second Friday, Rs 7.25 crore on its second Saturday and around Rs 7.25 crore on its second Sunday.

With this, the film’s total box office collection in India has reached Rs 92.05 crore as of Sunday. Oppenheimer had occupancy of 59.39 per cent and 34.21 per cent in its English and Hindi shows, respectively as of Sunday.

Barbie, on the other hand, is way behind the latest Cillian Murphy film at the Indian box office. The Margot Robbie-led fantasy comedy managed to rake in a total of Rs 27.50 crore till the end of its first week and went onto collect Rs 1.55 crore on its second Friday, Rs 3.05 crore on its second Saturday and Rs 3.25 crore on its second Sunday.

With this, the film’s total box office earnings in India so far stand at Rs 35.43 crore. Barbie had a total occupancy of 57.33 per cent in its English shows. Though Barbie is lagging behind Oppenheimer in India in terms of box office earnings, the fantasy comedy is marching ahead of the biopic in international markets.

While Oppenheimer crossed the $400 million mark in the international markets, Barbie raked in $775 million at the worldwide box office within 10 days of its release. Of the $400 million minted by Oppenheimer, $174 million came from North America whereas $226 million came from other international markets. Barbie’s $775 million worldwide collection comprises $352 million from North America and $423 million from other international markets.

WW Box office:



Till Sunday July 30th:



1. #BarbieMovie - $775 Million



NA - $352 Million

Intl - $423 Million



2. #Oppenheimer - $400 Million



NA - $174 Million

Intl - $226 Million — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 31, 2023

Oppenheimer has an IMDb rating of 8.7/10 whereas Barbie has a rating of 7.5/10 on the same platform. Oppenheimer focuses on the efforts of physicist J Robert Oppenheimer and his team of scientists to design and detonate the world’s first-ever atomic bomb under the Manhattan Project. The film features Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, and Gary Oldman in significant roles.

Barbie, on the other hand, is centered on Barbie and Ken, who are forced to navigate the real world after being thrown out of Barbieland. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film features Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, and America Ferrera in pivotal roles. Both the films released in theatres on July 21, triggering the Barbenheimer phenomenon on social media.

