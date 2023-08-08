‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer’ box office collection day 19: Cillian Murphy film crosses $500 mn worldwide  

‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer’ box office update: Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt-starrer stylised biopic Oppenheimer is going strong at the worldwide box office against Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer fantasy comedy Barbie. Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, has crossed the $500 million-mark at the end of its third weekend at the worldwide box office.

The film collected $229 million from the North American market and $324 million from the international market, taking its total collections to over $550 million worldwide. Barbie, on the other hand, has become the first movie by a solo woman director to cross $1 billion in terms of worldwide gross collections earlier this week. The Greta Gerwig directorial collected $459 million in the North American market and $572 million at the international box office.

At the end of 3rd weekend, #Oppenheimer has done $553 Million WW..



North America - $229 Million



International - $324 Million — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 8, 2023 #BarbieMovie in $1 Billion club WW Gross..



North America - $459 Million



International - $572 Million



1st $1 Billion movie by a solo woman director.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 8, 2023

At the India box office, Oppenheimer is marching miles ahead of Barbie. The Christopher Nolan directorial raked in Rs 73.20 crore and Rs 29.50 crore within its first and second weeks of release respectively. The film went on to rake in Rs 2.55 crore on its third Friday, Rs 4.25 crore on its third Saturday, Rs 4.35 crore on its third Sunday, Rs 1.31 crore on its third Monday, and is likely to have collected around Rs 1.25 crore on its third Tuesday.

Barbie, on the other hand, collected Rs 27.50 crore and Rs 10.95 crore within the first and second weeks of its release respectively. Going forward, the film collected Rs 0.72 crore on its third Friday, Rs 1.40 crore on its third Saturday, Rs 1.65 crore on its third Sunday, around Rs 0.37 crore on its third Monday, and is likely to have minted around Rs 0.38 crore on its third Tuesday.

Within three weeks of its release, Oppenheimer has mopped up around Rs 116.41 crore as of its third Tuesday. Barbie, on the other hand, has managed to rake in only Rs 42.97 crore during the same time.

Oppenheimer is centered on the life of American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, also known as the father of the atomic bomb, and his contribution towards designing and developing the world’s first-ever nuclear weapon, under what was known as the Manhattan Project. The film features Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, and Tom Conti in significant roles.

Barbie, on the other hand, focuses on the titular character and Ken who are forced to navigate the joys and perils of living in the real world after being ousted from Barbieland. The movie features Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Helen Mirren, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, and Hari Nef in pivotal roles. Barbie and Oppenheimer were released in theatres worldwide on July 21.

