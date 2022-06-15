‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ box office: Kartik Aaryan-film to enter Rs 175 crore club soon

Kartik Aaryan-starrer horror comedy is not yet slowing down at the box office as the film is all set to rake in Rs 175 crore by Wednesday. As per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film raked in Rs 1.56 crore on Friday, Rs 3.01 crore on Saturday, Rs 3.45 crore on Sunday, Rs 1.30 crore on Monday and Rs 1.29 crore on Tuesday.

The latest Kartik Aaryan film has collected Rs 173.36 crore so far. Adarsh wrote, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is super-steady… Is performing like the pre-pandemic times, which is creditworthy… [Week 4] Friday Rs 1.56 crore; Saturday Rs 3.01 crore; Sunday Rs 3.45 crore; Monday Rs 1.30 crore; Tuesday Rs 1.29 crore. Total: Rs 173.76 crore. India business.”

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 focuses on Ruhan, a fraud psychic brought into deal with the return of Manjulika in the Thakur Palace. His antics while dealing with Manjulika lead to a comedy of errors. Besides Aaryan, the Anees Bazmee film features Tabu, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

