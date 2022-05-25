'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ box office: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-starrer may cross Rs 100 cr in weekend 2 

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer horror comedy flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has raked in quite the moolah since its release. The film collected Rs 76.27 crore as of Tuesday, i.e., day 5 of its theatrical release. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has worked well in mass circuits and should cross Rs 100 crore in its second weekend.

Adarsh tweeted, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 springs a BIG SURPRISE on day 5 as it almost nears double digits…. Mass circuits are EXCELLENT, driving its business… Should cross Rs 100 crore in weekend 2… Friday Rs 14.11 crore; Saturday Rs 18.34 crore; Sunday Rs 23.41 crore; Monday Rs 10.75 crore; Tuesday Rs 9.56 crore. Total: Rs 76.27 crore.”

According to Adarsh, the Anees Bazmee-directorial is next to Anupam Kher-starrer The Kashmir Files and Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi in terms of day 5 box office numbers. While The Kashmir Files collected Rs 18 crore on its day 5, Gangubai Kathiawadi raked in Rs 10.01 in the same period since it was a Mahashivratri holiday.

He also said in a previous tweet that the film’s shows are going housefull and that Aaryan has “carved a niche for himself” and earned the title of “young superstar who delivers big numbers film after film.”

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The film focuses on a fraud psychic Ruhan (played by Kartik Aaryan) brought in to deal with the return of Manjulika (Tabu) in the Thakur palace. He unintentionally worsens the situation which leads to a comedy of errors. The film was earlier slated to release on July 31, 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID pandemic.

The film has been directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Anjum Khetani. Besides Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, the film features Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar and Amar Upadhyay in significant roles.

