'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection day 4: Kartik Aaryan's film makes Rs 17.50 crore on first Monday, may cross Rs 150 crore soon

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the horror comedy starring Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, has failed the Monday test after making robust numbers on its opening weekend. The film, also dubbed as BB3, made Rs 17.50 crore on its first Monday.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 minted Rs 35.5 crore on its opening day, Rs 37 crore on its day 2, and Rs 33.5 crore on its day 3. The latest Kartik Aaryan film minted Rs 123.50 crore within the first four days of its release at the Indian box office.

With this, the film is now on course to cross the Rs 150 crore milestone in India soon.

BB3 had an overall theatrical occupancy of 41.08 per cent on Monday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. Mumbai, National Capital Region (NCR), Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Surat were the top contributors to the film's occupancy in the country.

The film logged extremely low occupancy in regions like Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru on Monday. Movies such as Sivakartikeyan-led Amaran and Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar are doing extremely well in these markets.

Amaran raked in a total of Rs 93.35 crore whereas Lucky Baskhar minted around Rs 32.90 crore at the India box office as of its first Monday. Botht the films released in theatres on October 31.

At the worldwide box office, the film minted a total of Rs 127.2 crore in terms of gross box office numbers and Rs 37 crore at the overseas box office. With this, the film's worldwide box office collection reached 164.2 crore as of its first Monday.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film focuses on Rooh Baba, a fraudster who poses as an exorcist and takes on a case at a haunted castle, unravelling a plot involving mysterious priests.

Besides Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, the film features Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Manish Wadhwa in key roles.