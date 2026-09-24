Box office clash: Hanuman Ansh to cross ₹400 crore soon worldwide, 'Mirzapur: The Movie' holds strong

Hanuman Ansh collected an estimated ₹4 crore net in India on Day 48, according to Sacnilk. The film recorded the collection across 7,358 shows, registering an 18.37% drop over its previous day’s ₹4.90 crore net haul.

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With this latest update, the film’s India net collection has reached approximately ₹284.93 crore, while its domestic gross stands at ₹336.45 crore. The movie has also earned around ₹35.75 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to ₹372.20 crore.

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The film’s performance is particularly notable because it has continued to attract audiences well into its seventh week. Its latest day-wise figures show stronger occupancy during evening and night shows, indicating sustained audience interest in the spiritual drama. The film's shows had an overall occupancy of around 26% on its 47th day.

Mirzapur: The Movie Collection

Meanwhile, Mirzapur The Movie is also maintaining a strong theatrical run but remains behind Hanuman Ansh in the overall race. The film collected ₹2.15 crore net in India on Day 19, with running across 4419 shows on Wednesday.

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The crime-action thriller had earlier recorded ₹1.90 crore net on Day 20, registering an 11.63% drop over its previous day’s ₹2.15 crore net haul. Its overall cumulative collection with India grossed to ₹263.84 crore and India net to ₹221.65 crore. Its worldwide gross at that stage stood at approximately ₹322.59 crore, including overseas earnings.

However, its daily earnings have slowed considerably as it progresses through its theatrical run.

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Hanuman Ansh Leads Showdown

Hanuman Ansh currently leads Mirzapur The Movie by roughly ₹63 crore in India net collections and more than ₹48 crore in worldwide gross earnings. While Mirzapur The Movie benefited from the popularity of its franchise and a star-studded cast, Hanuman Ansh has emerged as a surprise long-running success.