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Box office clash: Hanuman Ansh to cross ₹400 crore soon worldwide, 'Mirzapur: The Movie' holds strong

Box office clash: Hanuman Ansh to cross ₹400 crore soon worldwide, 'Mirzapur: The Movie' holds strong

Hanuman Ansh currently leads Mirzapur The Movie by roughly ₹63 crore in India net collections and more than ₹48 crore in worldwide gross earnings.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 9:29 AM IST
Box office clash: Hanuman Ansh to cross ₹400 crore soon worldwide, 'Mirzapur: The Movie' holds strong

Hanuman Ansh continues to dominate the box office, staying ahead of Mirzapur The Movie in both India net collections and worldwide gross. The devotional drama has built a substantial lead despite entering its seventh week in theatres.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh collected an estimated ₹4 crore net in India on Day 48, according to Sacnilk. The film recorded the collection across 7,358 shows, registering an 18.37% drop over its previous day’s ₹4.90 crore net haul.

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With this latest update, the film’s India net collection has reached approximately ₹284.93 crore, while its domestic gross stands at ₹336.45 crore. The movie has also earned around ₹35.75 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to ₹372.20 crore.

DO CHECKOUT: India’s Oscars 2027 entry: Marathi thriller 'Gondhal' selected from 33 films

The film’s performance is particularly notable because it has continued to attract audiences well into its seventh week. Its latest day-wise figures show stronger occupancy during evening and night shows, indicating sustained audience interest in the spiritual drama. The film's shows had an overall occupancy of around 26% on its 47th day.

Mirzapur: The Movie Collection

Meanwhile, Mirzapur The Movie is also maintaining a strong theatrical run but remains behind Hanuman Ansh in the overall race. The film collected ₹2.15 crore net in India on Day 19, with running across 4419 shows on Wednesday.

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The crime-action thriller had earlier recorded ₹1.90 crore net on Day 20, registering an 11.63% drop over its previous day’s ₹2.15 crore net haul. Its overall cumulative collection with India grossed to ₹263.84 crore and India net to ₹221.65 crore. Its worldwide gross at that stage stood at approximately ₹322.59 crore, including overseas earnings.

However, its daily earnings have slowed considerably as it progresses through its theatrical run.

ALSO READ: Nagaland's 'Angh' wins Toronto International Film Festival award, Becomes eligible for 2027 Oscars

Hanuman Ansh Leads Showdown

Hanuman Ansh currently leads Mirzapur The Movie by roughly ₹63 crore in India net collections and more than ₹48 crore in worldwide gross earnings. While Mirzapur The Movie benefited from the popularity of its franchise and a star-studded cast, Hanuman Ansh has emerged as a surprise long-running success.

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Published on: Sep 24, 2026 9:29 AM IST
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