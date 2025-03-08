'Chhaava' box office collection day 22: Vicky Kaushal's historical drama continues to impress, nears Rs 500 cr mark in India

Vicky Kaushal's historical drama "Chhaava" continues its impressive run at the Indian box office, now entering its fourth week. The film has garnered both critical acclaim and audience appreciation, accumulating an estimated ₹492.05 crore in India alone.

According to early estimates from Sacnilk.com, "Chhaava" earned approximately ₹8.5 crore on its 22nd day across all languages. The film's strong performance has been consistent, with ₹219.25 crore in its opening week, ₹180.25 crore in the second, and ₹84.05 crore in the third. The recent release of its Telugu-dubbed version has helped maintain momentum.

The Telugu version, released across 550 screens, has significantly boosted earnings, recording an impressive 32.77% occupancy on Friday, substantially higher than the Hindi version's 11.39%.

"Chhaava" is projected to surpass the ₹500 crore mark in India soon. Globally, the film has already grossed nearly ₹700 crore, solidifying its position as a major box office success. It has also become one of Vicky Kaushal's highest-grossing films.

Industry analysts are closely watching as "Chhaava" aims to cross the ₹500 crore milestone at the domestic box office.

The film is set to release on Netflix on April 11. There, however, has not been any official announcement regarding Chhaava's OTT release.

Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Santosh Juvekar, and Pradeep Rawat in significant roles. The film's Hindi version released in theatres worldwide on February 14.

Business to be affected this Sunday

Chhaava's box office business was impacted due to the India vs Pakistan match on February 23 and India vs Australia semifinal cricket match on March 4, as per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Adarsh further said the film's box office collections may experience a slowdown from Sunday afternoon due to the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

"With India qualifying for the finals this Sunday [9 March 2025], the BO business may experience a slowdown once again from 2 pm onwards. Chhaava releases in its Telugu version this Friday... Unlike Pathaan, Jawan, Tiger 3 and Animal – which had a simultaneous release in Telugu – the dubbed Telugu version of Chhaava is arriving three weeks after its Hindi release... The results are awaited."

