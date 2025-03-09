Chhaava Day 23 box office: Vicky Kaushal’s film hits ₹500 crore, will Holi help it catch up with Pushpa 2?

Chhaava, the historical epic starring Vicky Kaushal, has officially crossed the ₹500 crore mark in India, cementing its place among the country’s highest-grossing films. According to Sacnilk, the film collected approximately ₹16.5 crore on its 23rd day, bringing its total domestic net collection to ₹508.8 crore.

Chhaava has surpassed the lifetime worldwide collections of Gadar 2, which was around ₹685.19 crore.

Domestically, it has outperformed films like Stree 2 in third-week earnings and is among the few Indian films to breach the ₹500 crore milestone. However, when compared to Pushpa 2, which amassed ₹661.75 crore in its first three weeks, Chhaava still trails significantly, having earned ₹460.75 crore in the same period.

With Holi week approaching, analysts anticipate a further boost in collections. The festive period typically sees an increase in theater footfall, which could push Chhaava towards the upper end of trade projections.

Experts estimate the film’s lifetime earnings to land between ₹500 crore and ₹550 crore, with Holi potentially playing a crucial role in achieving the higher range.

The Telugu-dubbed release has added momentum to Chhaava’s box office run. The film earned between ₹2.5 crore and ₹3 crore on its opening day, with some sources reporting a gross of ₹2.9 crore.

The Telugu version’s occupancy rate was 32.77% on its debut, significantly higher than the Hindi version’s 11.39%. Audiences have praised the high-quality dubbing, which has contributed to the film’s sustained performance in the Southern market.

Notably, Chhaava’s Telugu opening outperformed Pathaan and Tiger 3 in the region, further solidifying its pan-India appeal.