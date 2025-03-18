Chhaava box office: Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna film makes Rs 760 crore worldwide

Chhaava box office collection day 33: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s latest movie, Chhaava, has proven to be a juggernaut in the box office. The film, based on the life of Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, impressed audiences and critics alike.

The film, according to trade platform Sacnilk, has made Rs 760.65 crore worldwide till Sunday. Meanwhile, the film made Rs 565.31 crore till Tuesday, which was its 32nd day in running.

Related Articles

Chhaava had made Rs 219.95 crore in the first week in the domestic box office, followed by Rs 180.25 crore in the second week, Rs 84.05 crore in the third week, Rs 55.95 crore in the fourth week.

Out of its domestic collections, Chhaava made Rs 13.95 crore in the Telugu version, while Rs 548.70 crore came from the Hindi version.

Chhaava has become lead actor Vicky Kaushal, and Akshaye Khanna’s highest grossing movie, while it is the second highest-grossing movie for lead actress Rashmika Mandanna after Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava also stars Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Vineet Kumar Singh.

Chhaava has, so far, been the sole hit among the Hindi film releases in the first three months of the year. While the start to the year has been slow, 2025 is going to see some big releases, thereby upturning the current fortunes of the film industry.