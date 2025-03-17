Chhaava Day 31 box office: Highest grosser for Vicky Kaushal, 2nd highest for Rashmika Mandanna

Chhaava box office collection day 31: Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna-Akshaye Khanna’s film has brought good tidings for everyone. The film has given a much-needed robust start to the year for the Hindi film industry. It has also, within a month, become the top earner for the lead actors.

According to trade platform Sacnilk, Chhaava has made Rs 554.65 crore in 31 days at the domestic box office. On Sunday, the film is expected to have earned Rs 8 crore.

The movie made Rs 219.25 crore in the first week, while it made Rs 180.25 crore in the second week, Rs 84.05 crore in the third week, Rs 55.95 crore in the fourth week.

While the movie had decent occupancy in all the regions, it had a stellar 85.50 per cent occupancy in Chennai, according to Sacnilk.

Chhaava has brought in good fortunes for the film industry as well as the lead actors Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna who have portrayed the roles of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Yesubai Bhonsale, and Aurangzeb respectively.

Vicky Kaushal, known for his memorable performances in movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raazi, Sam Bahadur, and Masaan, has delivered another outstanding performance in Chhaava. The movie has become his highest-grosser, followed in a distant second by Uri (Rs 244.14 crore) and Raazi (Rs 123.74 crore).

Rashmika Mandanna has been part of some of the biggest box office hits like Pushpa and Animal. Chhaava has also become the second-highest grossing movie after Pushpa 2: The Rule that had made Rs 812.14 crore. Animal had made Rs 502.98 crore.

As for Akshaye Khanna, Chhaava has become his highest box office grosser by a large margin. He also has been part of some of the most memorable movies like Dil Chahta Hai and Taal.

Chhaava has been directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films. Apart from Kaushal, Mandanna and Khanna, Chhaava also stars Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Vineet Kumar Singh.

