Chhaava Day 28 box office: Vicky Kaushal's film nears Pathaan, will Salman's Sikandar bring its run to a halt?

Despite mixed reports on its Day 28 earnings, Chhaava continues to perform steadily at the box office. While Sacnilk estimates its India net collection at approximately ₹0.18 crore across all languages, other sources indicate that the Hindi version alone may have contributed around ₹3–3.5 crore.

Regardless of the difference in figures, the film has reached ₹726.50 crore worldwide by Day 27 and is expected to close its fourth week near ₹730 crore.

By the end of its fourth week, Chhaava is expected to post a global total of approximately ₹730 crore. The film has maintained strong collections in Maharashtra, where it has overtaken Pushpa 2 to become the highest-grossing film in that region. However, Pushpa 2 continues to lead globally, earning more in its second week than Chhaava did over a comparable period, reflecting its stronger initial momentum and wider international reach.

Domestically, Chhaava has now surpassed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in Hindi collections and has become the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. It is also on course to surpass Pathaan in domestic lifetime earnings, which would place it fourth among the highest-grossing Bollywood films.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan's top-grossing title, Chhaava has outperformed the biggest hits of several other Bollywood actors. While Chhaava is unlikely to close the gap with Pushpa 2's global figure of ₹1742.1 crore, it has established a strong domestic position, especially in Maharashtra. If the current pace holds and with holidays like Holi approaching, Chhaava may extend its theatrical run and improve its final numbers, though catching up with Pushpa 2 worldwide appears unlikely.

Looking ahead, the industry is gearing up for several major releases. Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna and directed by AR Murugadoss, is set for an Eid 2025 release. War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani, is scheduled to release on August 14, 2025, as part of YRF's Spy Universe. Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Riteish Deshmukh, will arrive in theatres on June 6, 2025. Jolly LLB 3, led by Akshay Kumar, is set for release on April 11, 2025, and Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff, is expected to hit theatres on September 5, 2025.