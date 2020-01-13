Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 3: Deepika Padukone's film struggles, yet to earn Rs 20 crore

Chhapaak box office collection: Deepika Padukone starrer Chaapaak witnessed a spike in its box office earnings on Sunday. Chhapakk has so far witnessed below average business for a Deepika Padukone film in its first three days in the country.

Chhapaak, which released on January 10, had minted Rs 4.77 crore on Friday and Rs 6.90 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, the film pulled in Rs 7-7.50 crore, as per early estimates by boxofficeindia. Chhapakk's overall earnings is recorded Rs 18.50 crore till now.

Two days before its release, Chhapaak was caught in a political controversy after Deepika showed her solidarity with JNU students who were attacked by a mob on January 5. Subsequently, the actor received both praise and flak from different political parties and groups of people.

The members of the Bharatiya Janata Partly (BJP) and its several supporters condemned Deepika's visit. A section of people even called for a boycott of Padukone's film. On the other hand, the opposition parties stood by the actor and declared the film tax-free in their states. Chhapaak has been declared tax free mainly in Congress-ruled states, like Madhaya Paradesh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan.

Chhapaak is a social-drama film which is based on the life of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Laxmi was attacked with acid by a stalker at the age of 15. Laxmi subsequently founded the Stop Acid Sale campaign and received the International Women of Courage award in 2014.

Chaapak was released alongside Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan starrer film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. While the former is struggling at the box office, the latter has performed far better than expectations. Tanhaji, which is a period drama crossed Rs 50 crore milestone in its opening weekend. Both the films have largely received positive reviews from film analysts. However, Tanhaji has categorically become a winner in the box office battle.

