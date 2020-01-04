Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 15: Salman Khan's film set to be his second-worst of the decade

Dabangg 3 box office collection: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 that was anticipated to be one of the biggest hits of 2019 and ring in the New Year with a big bang for Bollywood, turned out to be a major disappointment. Dabangg 3's box office collection took a serious beating due to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests across the country. The final blow came in the form of Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor-starrer Good Newwz that has set the box office on fire.

Dabangg 3's box office collection is struggling to touch the Rs 150 crore mark. Till Thursday, the movie reportedly made Rs 142 crore. On Friday, Dabangg 3 is expected to have made only Rs 2 crore.

When Sonakshi Sinha was asked about the performance of Dabangg 3 in the light of the anti-CAA protests, she said, "The entire country has come together and protested against it (CAA). It is definitely more important than a film."

While Rs 150 crore is an encouraging number in itself, it is a big disappointment considering it is a Salman Khan movie. To top that, it is part of the very popular and much-loved Dabangg series. Dabangg 3 failed to make much news, which is uncharacteristic of a Salman Khan film.

According to a report in boxofficeindia, Dabangg 3 is the second-worst Salman Khan film of the decade. The only other film to have performed worse than this in terms of footfalls is his 2010 release Veer. Even Tubelight that was panned by critics and audiences alike saw more footfall than Dabangg 3 and Veer, stated the report.

Dabangg 3 that released on December 20 stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Sudeep and Mahie Gill apart from the superstar. The film also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Tinnu Anand, Pankaj Tripathi, Nawab Shah and Milind Gunaji in supporting roles.

Also read: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 14: Salman Khan's film struggles to survive; earning dips furthers

Also read: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 13: Salman Khan's film struggles to reach Rs 150 crore mark