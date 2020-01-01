Dabangg 3 box office collection: Superstar Salman Khan's film inches closer to Rs 150-crore mark

Dabangg 3 box office collection: Salman Khan's latest film Dabangg 3 collected a total of Rs 11.40 crore in its second weekend, taking the film's total earnings to over Rs 140 crore (all languages). As per experts, Dabangg 3's lifetime collection is expected to be around Rs 145-150 crore, which is another hit addition in superstar Salman Khan's career. The past decade has been particularly amazing for the Khan as he delivered nine blockbusters and two hit films, which in itself is a record. His most famous films include Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dabangg, Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger and Bharat.

The Biggest SUPERSTAR of the DECADE is SALMAN KHAN . He Delivered 9 BLOCKBUSTERS & 2 Clean HITS between the period of 2010-2019. This record would be extremely tough for any actor to beat, nearly impossible . @BeingSalmanKhan #EmperorOfDecadeSalmanKhan Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 30, 2019

The box office collection of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 has gone down across several multiplexes in its second week due to the release of Akshay-Kareena starrer Good Newwz, according to film analyst Taran Adarsh. However, the film may see some improvement during New Year holidays.

Dabangg 3 collected Rs 24.50 crore, Rs 24.75 crore and Rs 31.90 crore on its Day 1, Day 2 and Day 3, respectively. Overall, Dabangg 3 minted Rs 81.15 crore in its opening weekend. However, its box office collection dipped to Rs 11.25 crore in its second weekend.

Due to various protests across the country, Dabangg 3 saw 85 per cent drop in its second weekend collection as compared to its first weekend collection, noted Box Office India. The film's box office business was largely got affected due to numerous protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). A large number of curfews in Uttar Pradesh and shutdown of public transportation in various parts of the country impacted the box office business of Dabangg 3 severely.

Dabangg 3 is currently facing Good Newwz at the box office. The Raj Mehta's directorial film has also affected the growth of Dabangg 3. Good Newwz, in its first-four days has earned roughly Rs 75-78 crore.

Also read: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Salman Khan's film slows down; makes Rs 134 crore

Also read: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 9: Salman Khan's film struggles to touch Rs 150-crore mark