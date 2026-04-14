'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection day 26: Ranveer Singh's film witnesses massive drop in daily India biz, Kunal Kohli reacts

Ranveer Singh-led spy action thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, aka Dhurandhar 2, has officially entered its fourth week at the ticket counters. The spy actioner, directed by Aditya Dhar, has enjoyed a solid run at the worldwide box office but witnessed a massive drop in its daily collections in India.

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Dhurandhar 2 collected a total of ₹674.17 crore in its first week, ₹263.65 crore in its second week, and ₹110.60 crore in its third week, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

It further went on to make ₹7 crore on its fourth Friday, ₹13.50 crore on its fourth Saturday, ₹14.50 crore on its fourth Sunday and fell by around 64 per cent to ₹5.20 crore on its fourth Monday, taking its total India net collections to ₹1,088.62 crore and translating into total domestic gross collection to ₹1,303.37 crore.

The film has made a total of ₹415.25 crore at the overseas box office, taking the total worldwide earnings of the film to ₹1,718.62 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 has drawn global audiences to theatres, even without releases in China and the Gulf markets. Films like Dangal, Pushpa 2, and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion benefitted immensely from these regions, collecting around ₹700-790 crore, ₹1,685 crore and ₹1,615 crore, respectively, excluding China and the Gulf.

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Overall, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office after Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Dangal.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Kunal Kohli claimed in an interview that the film industry was secretly hoping for Dhurandhar to fail.

“Even when the industry doesn’t support a film, the film still works. Nobody supported Dhurandhar. The biggest directors I spoke to on the phone, they said, ‘ Monday ko baith jayegi.‘ Monday ko aur chal gayi,” Kohil, known for films such as Hum Tum and Fanaa, told SCREEN Spotlight.

He added that it was the same with Border 2, starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in significant roles.

“Nobody supported Border 2. People said the second week mei thoda baith gayi. It’s done Rs 300 crore plus! What are you saying? That’s a blockbuster. End of discussion. It doesn’t matter if the industry supports you or not,” says Kohli.

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Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is the official sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. The spy actioner focuses on Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian covert operative working in Pakistan to dismantle terror and fake currency networks with India in its crosshairs.

Besides Ranveer Singh, the film features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Manav Gohil in significant roles.