'Laal mirch se kaam nahi chalega': Sandeep Reddy Vanga backs ‘Dhurandhar 2’ & Aditya Dhar

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Thursday, has praised the film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge in a social media post, while also calling out what he described as selective criticism within the film industry.

In a detailed post on X, Vanga wrote, “Writers & actors built careers on propaganda, and the industry stayed quiet like cats. Now the same clan mock Dhurandhar. You don’t get to call yourself liberal if your first instinct is to Mock. Don’t know when truth started getting labeled as propaganda...... strange times.”

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Writers & actors built careers on propaganda, and the industry stayed quiet like cats. Now the same clan mock Dhurandhar. You don’t get to call yourself liberal if your first instinct is to Mock.

Don’t know when truth started getting labeled as propaganda...... strange times.… — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) April 9, 2026

Praising the film, he added, “COMING TO THE POINT..... I want to tell @AdityaDharFilms & @RanveerOfficial yeh kaala drishti aise nahi jaayega (this evil eye won’t go away like this)... Muthi bhar ke laal mirch se kaam nahi chalega (a handful of red chillies won’t be enough).... poora khet jalana padega (the entire field will have to be burned). Watched #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge last night.... Outstanding film.”

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Responding to the post, filmmaker Aditya Dhar thanked Vanga for his support and appreciation. In his reply, Dhar wrote, “Mere Pyaare Sandeep, I genuinely love the way you stand your ground and give it back when it matters. There’s a real honesty and belief in that and it’s something I truly respect. I’ve always looked up to how you back your cinema without any doubt or noise. That kind of conviction reminds all of us to trust our voice and just go for it.”

He further added, “Give my love to the Legend Prabhas sir! Big love and all the best for Spirit. Really looking forward to it. And if there’s ever anything I can do, I’d genuinely love to help a brother. Thanks again!”

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The exchange between the two filmmakers has drawn attention online.

According to a social media update, Vanga watched the film along with actor Prabhas at Allu Cinemas.

Film snapshot

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is a spy action thriller built around an undercover Indian intelligence agent operating deep inside hostile territory.

The story follows an Indian operative who infiltrates Karachi’s criminal networks and political system while pursuing those behind the 26/11 attacks and dealing with larger emerging threats.

The film was shot back-to-back with its first part. Principal photography began in July 2024 in Bangkok and wrapped in October 2025. Filming locations included Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, along with Thailand, with several locations used to recreate Pakistan-based settings.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, alongside Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.