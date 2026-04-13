'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection day 25: Aditya Dhar's blockbuster becomes biggest Bollywood franchise, crosses Rs 3,000 cr globally

Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its record-breaking theatrical run, with the film poised to become the first Hindi-language title to cross Rs 1,700 crore at the worldwide box office on day 25. The sequel had closed its 24-day run at an estimated Rs 1,691.30 crore globally and now needs around Rs 8.70 crore more to breach the landmark figure.

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Fourth Sunday surge keeps momentum alive

Despite entering its fourth week, the film has shown little sign of slowing down. Advance ticket sales and real-time booking trends indicate stronger momentum than Saturday, suggesting another major day in theatres.

Between morning and early afternoon shows, ticket sales remained ahead of the previous day, underlining sustained audience demand even after more than three weeks in cinemas.

The film had already delivered an excellent fourth weekend, collecting over Rs 35 crore net in India, reinforcing its blockbuster status.

Biggest Indian franchise crosses Rs 3,000 crore

With the sequel nearing Rs 1,700 crore and the first Dhurandhar having earned Rs 1,307.35 crore worldwide, the franchise has now crossed the Rs 3,000 crore mark globally.

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This makes Dhurandhar the highest-grossing Indian film franchise based on cumulative collections of its first two installments, overtaking several established blockbuster series.

The success also cements the franchise as one of Indian cinema's most valuable theatrical brands in recent years.

Historic Hindi box office run

The sequel's domestic performance in Hindi markets has been equally remarkable. In just 25 days, the film crossed Rs 1,000 crore net in Hindi alone, with collections standing at Rs 1,003.54 crore.

This places Dhurandhar 2 in rare territory, as no Hindi-original film has previously delivered such numbers from its core language market. Unlike dubbed pan-India blockbusters, Dhurandhar 2 has generated the bulk of its earnings directly from the Hindi belt. Its total India net collection currently stands at around Rs 1,068.92 crore.

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Overseas markets fuel global charge

Internationally, the film has delivered standout numbers across multiple territories, crossing Rs 400 crore overseas despite not receiving a release in Gulf markets traditionally a major revenue source for Indian films.

The sequel has reportedly performed strongly in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Germany, helping power its global total.

Trade trackers suggest the film has emerged as one of the strongest overseas performers for an Indian title in several non-Gulf territories.

Closes in on all-time Indian rankings

With Rs 1,691.30 crore already in the bag after 25 days, Dhurandhar 2 has moved into the top tier of Indian box office performers. It is now in close contention with Pushpa 2: The Rule and trails only Baahubali 2: The Conclusion among primary theatrical runs.

If momentum continues this week, the film could further strengthen its position in the all-time rankings.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film focuses on undercover operative Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates Karachi's underworld and political corridors and is working to dismantle a terror network with India as its target.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Udaybir Sandhu, Danish Pandor, Manav Gohil, and Bimal Oberoi in significant roles.