'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh's film cruises past Pushpa 2 worldwide, ₹1,000 crore next?

Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge, or as it is popularly known as Dhurandhar 2, is all the rage at the box office ever since it hit theatres on March 19. As of its fifth day, the film has crossed ₹800 crore worldwide and surpassed the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule.

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Dominating the worldwide box office with ₹829.76 crore in its kitty, Aditya Dhar's directorial is now just a stone's throw away from the elite ₹1,000 crore club. Pushpa 2's Hindi version, on the other hand, grossed a total of ₹812 crore worldwide during its theatrical run, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Back home, the film has crossed the ₹500 crore mark despite an almost 44 per cent dip in its daily collections.

Dhurandhar 2 made ₹43 crore from its preview shows, ₹102.55 crore on its first day, ₹80.72 crore on its second day, ₹113 crore on its third day, ₹114.85 crore on its fourth day, and around ₹65 crore on its fifth day. With this, the film's net India box office numbers stand at ₹519.12 crore, whereas the gross domestic box office collections stand at ₹619.76 crore.

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Rajinikanth gives a shoutout

Taken by the storm that is Dhurandhar 2, Rajinikanth, aka Thalaivar, took to social media to give a shoutout to Aditya Dhar.

He wrote on X, "What a film... Dhurandhar 2!!! Aditya Dhar box office - ka baap!!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must-watch film for every Indian. Jai Hind (sic)."

Dhar was quick to respond to Thalaivar's endorsement of the film, saying Indians have "grown up measuring 'entertainment' with just one benchmark, YOU."

"Making us whistle, laugh, cry and feel larger than life for decades and still doing it with the same swag and grace, that’s pure magic. So for you to call Dhurandhar 2 a “must watch” feels like the biggest ‘superstar’ moment of my life. It feels like a blessing from the very person who taught us all to dream bigger. Grateful beyond words, Sir. This one is going straight to the heart. Jai Hind (sic)," Dhar added.

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Sir, we’ve all grown up measuring “entertainment” with just one benchmark, YOU. ❤️⁰Making us whistle, laugh, cry and feel larger than life for decades and still doing it with the same swag and grace, that’s pure magic.

So for you to call Dhurandhar 2 a “must watch” feels like… — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) March 23, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 story, cast

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. The almost 4-hour-long film picks up from where the first part ends. In this part, Hamza faces threats from ISI operative Major Iqbal and SP Chaudhary Aslam as he sets out to dismantle terror funding networks.

Besides Ranveer Singh, the film features R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Manav Gohil in significant roles.