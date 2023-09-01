‘Dream Girl 2’ box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's film inches closer to Rs 70 cr mark

'Dream Girl 2', fronted by Ayushmann Khurrana, continues to do well at the domestic box office despite releasing alongside Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. As of August 31, the film has minted over Rs 67 crore at the India box office.

The film made Rs 10.69 crore on its opening day, Rs 14.02 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 16 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 5.42 crore on its first Monday, Rs 5.87 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 7.50 crore on its first Wednesday. The film minted Rs 8 crore at the domestic box office on its first Thursday, early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk shows. Hence, its total collection now stands at Rs 67.50 crore net in India.

Meanwhile, 'Dream Girl 2' had an overall 26.65 per cent occupancy on Thursday.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the comedy drama is a sequel to Khurrana's 2019 hit of the same name. It is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.

Balaji Motion Pictures shared the box office update of the film on its official X page. "It's raining love since #25AugustHoGayaMast and we can't thank you enough!," the banner said in a post as it took to share the collections of the fil till day six.

In the film, Khurrana plays Karam, who decides to cross dress as Pooja to make enough money to marry the love of his life, Pari, played by Ananya Panday.

Dream Girl 2 also features Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa. It hit the screens on August 25.

Also Read: ‘Gadar 2’ box office collection: Sunny Deol's film set to enter Rs 500 crore club

Also Read: IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Manipur; check forecast for all states