‘Dream Girl 2’ box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday-starrer to cross Rs 45 crore soon  

‘Dream Girl 2’ earnings: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday-starrer comedy Dream Girl 2 is on course to cross the Rs 45 crore mark on Monday. The film raked in Rs 10.69 crore on its first day, Rs 14.02 crore on its first Saturday, around Rs 16 crore on its first Sunday and will likely earn approximately Rs 5 crore on its first Monday. With this, the film’s collection is estimated to reach Rs 45.71 crore as of Monday.

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said that a decent hold on Monday is crucial to ensure that Dream Girl 2 is a hit at the ticket counters. “Dream Girl 2 having 20-25 per cent jump on Sunday. Day-3 Estimates - Rs 16 -16.50 cr. Weekend - ₹ 40-41 cr. Even a Decent Hold on Monday would ensure a HIT VERDICT for this one,” he said in a post on X.

The Ayushmann Khurrana film had overall occupancy of 48.85 per cent across Hindi shows on August 27. Key contributors to the film’s weekend business were Jaipur (63.75 per cent), Chandigarh (59.75 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (57.75 per cent), Lucknow (57 per cent), Chennai (55.25 per cent), Pune (53.50 per cent), Bhopal (51.25 per cent), Mumbai (45.75 per cent), Bengaluru (44.75 per cent), Hyderabad (39 per cent), Ahmedabad (36.75 per cent), Kolkata (36.50 per cent), and Surat (33.25 per cent).

Meanwhile, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film three-and-a-half stars and called it an entertainer. Adarsh also said that Ayushmann Khurrana’s performance in the film is praiseworthy and also backed the latter’s portrayal of Pooja. He also said that performances of Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Rajpal Yadav, and Manjot Singh also stand out in the film.

“Director Raaj Shaandilyaa loads the narrative with unexpected twists, comical misunderstandings, chaotic situations and quirky characters… Most importantly, the jokes land well and that’s also one of the reasons why Dream Girl 2 works,” Adarsh further said.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl. The latest Ayushmann Khurrana film focuses on a young man from Mathura who cross-dresses and disguises himself as a woman, leading to chaos and confusion. The film features Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Bannerjee, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Rajpal Yadav, and Manjot Singh in significant roles.

Dream Girl 2 has an IMDb rating of 6.2/10 whereas Dream Girl has an IMDb rating of 7/10. The film hit theatres on August 25, two weeks ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

