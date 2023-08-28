‘Gadar 2’ vs ‘OMG 2’ box office collection day 18: Sunny Deol's film inches closer to Rs 500 crore; Akshay Kumar-starrer to cross Rs 135 crore

‘Gadar 2’ vs ‘OMG 2’ earnings: Sunny Deol-starrer commercial potboiler Gadar 2 is inching closer to Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office. The film collected a total of Rs 284.63 crore in its first week and Rs 134.37 crore in its second week at the box office. Gadar 2 went on to collect Rs 7.10 crore on its third Friday, Rs 13.75 crore on its third Saturday, around Rs 17 crore on its third Sunday and will likely make around Rs 5 crore on its third Monday. With this, the film’s collections are estimated to reach Rs 461.95 crore as of Monday.

On Sunday, Gadar 2 also became the fastest Hindi movie to cross Rs 450 crore at the domestic box office. The film starring Sunny Deol achieved this feat in just 17 days. The other two Hindi movies to cross Rs 450 crore are Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan (18 days) and Prabhas and Anushka Shetty-starrer Baahubali 2 (20 days).

Moreover, film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said that Gadar 2 will likely cross Rs 500 crore and could emerge as an all-time highest grosser. He added that Gadar 2 managed to make great numbers despite its clash with OMG 2 on the release date and the release of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl 2 on August 25.

“Its certain now that Gadar 2 will cross ₹ 500 cr nett with ease, could also emerge All Time Grosser In India but the achievement of this film in terms of collections & ROI is UNPARALLELED. 500 cr nett + Biz in these scenario- 4000 screens with divided Shows, CLASH with OMG 2, NO FREE RUN, CLASH with another big franchise Dream Girl 2 on 3rd Week, ATP much lesser than Event Films. Had it released Solo it’s lifetime biz would’ve been in excess of ₹ 650 cr in India. GADAR 2 IS THE BIGGEST BLOCKBUSTER the country has witnessed since Gadar-1 – Period,” Kadel said in a post on X formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer satirical comedy drama OMG 2 is holding its ground against Gadar 2. The film will likely cross Rs 135 crore on its third Monday. OMG 2 minted a total of Rs 85.05 crore in its first week and Rs 41.37 crore in its second week. The latest Akshay Kumar film went onto make Rs 1.80 crore on its third Friday, Rs 3.15 crore on its third Saturday, around Rs 3.71 crore on its third Sunday and will likely collect around Rs 1.66 crore on its third Monday. With this, the film’s collections are likely to reach Rs 136.74 crore as of Monday.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The second instalment of the Gadar franchise focuses on truck driver Tara Singh’s efforts to rescue his son Charanjeet ‘Jeete Singh’ from the clutches of the Pakistani Army. The film features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra in key roles.

OMG 2, on the other hand, is a sequel of the 2012 film OMG-Oh My God! . OMG 2 focuses on Kanti Sharan Mudgal, an unhappy civilian who takes the legal route to make comprehensive education mandatory in schools after suffering a personal tragedy. The film features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Pavan Malhotra, and Ramayan fame Arun Govil in significant roles.

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 released in theatres worldwide on August 11, a day after Rajinikanth’s Jailer hit the silver screens globally on August 10.

