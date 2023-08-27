‘Dream Girl 2’ box office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer to cross Rs 40 crore soon in India

‘Dream Girl 2’ earnings: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday-starrer comedy Dream Girl 2 opened to a great response at the box office. The film is all set to cross the Rs 40 crore mark at the India box office on its first Sunday. The latest Ayushmann Khurrana film collected Rs 10.69 crore on its opening day, Rs 14.02 crore on its first Saturday and is estimated to have collected around Rs 16 crore on its first Sunday. With this, Dream Girl 2 will likely collect Rs 40.71 crore as of Sunday.

The Ayushmann Khurrana-led comedy had an overall 24.69 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows in India on Sunday. The film sold around 1.50 lakh tickets on the third day of its advance bookings, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

The film fared well in parts of north India and also managed to garner a decent response in the central and south Indian markets. Key contributors to Dream Girl 2’s great opening numbers are Pune (40 per cent), Jaipur (40 per cent), Chandigarh (35 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (32 per cent), Lucknow (32 per cent), Mumbai (24 per cent), Chennai (21 per cent), Bhopal (21 per cent), and Bengaluru (20 per cent).

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the film’s box office collections are likely to get a boost due to the upcoming Raksha Bandhan holiday on August 30. “The Raksha Bandhan holiday [on Wed; 30 Aug] will give Dream Girl 2 the required push to put up a SOLID SCORE in Week 1,” Adarsh wrote in a post on X formerly Twitter.

#DreamGirl2 SHINES on Day 2… Gathers speed at metros, witnesses growth at Tier-2 centres… Eyes ₹ 41 cr [+/-] weekend, which is an EXCELLENT TOTAL, more so since #DG2 faces the fury of #Gadar2 at mass sectors… Fri 10.69 cr, Sat 14.02 cr. Total: ₹ 24.71 cr. #India biz.



Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the 2019 superhit film Dream Girl. Dream Girl 2 focuses on Karam, a young middle-class boy living in Mathura who falls in love with Pari, a lawyer from a wealthy family. In order to earn quick money and be able to marry Pari, Karam takes on the disguise of a woman “Pooja” and starts working as a bar dancer.

The film features Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Asrani in key roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.4/10. Dream Girl 2 was released in theatres worldwide on August 25.

