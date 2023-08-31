‘Dream Girl 2’ box office collection day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday-starrer inches closer to Rs 60 crore 

‘Dream Girl 2’ earnings: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday-starrer comedy flick Dream Girl 2 has benefitted from the Raksha Bandhan holiday. The film is on its way to cross the Rs 60 crore soon. Dream Girl 2 made Rs 10.69 crore on its opening day, Rs 14.02 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 16 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 5.42 crore on its first Monday, Rs 5.87 crore on its first Tuesday, and Rs 7.50 crore on its first Wednesday. With this, the film minted Rs 59.50 crore at the domestic box office till Wednesday, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

“Dream Girl 2 takes full benefit of #RakshaBandhan holiday, biz zooms upwards on Day 6… A strong Weekend 2 is a must, will catapult it to HIT status due to the controlled costs… Fri 10.69 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 16 cr, Mon 5.42 cr, Tue 5.87 cr, Wed 7.50 cr. Total: Rs 59.50 cr,” Adarsh said in a post on X formerly Twitter. Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest film is further likely to make around Rs 6.50 crore on its first Thursday, according to trade portal Sacnilk. With this, the film’s collections are estimated to hit Rs 66 crore on Thursday.

#DreamGirl2 takes full benefit of #RakshaBandhan holiday, biz zooms upwards on Day 6… A strong Weekend 2 is a must, will catapult it to HIT status due to the controlled costs… Fri 10.69 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 16 cr, Mon 5.42 cr, Tue 5.87 cr, Wed 7.50 cr. Total: ₹ 59.50 cr.… pic.twitter.com/Pdji1OEFgo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 31, 2023

Dream Girl 2 has had overall 25.41 per cent across Hindi shows on August 30. Regions that have contributed to the film’s theatre occupancy are Jaipur (42.75 per cent), Surat (40.25 per cent), Ahmedabad (35 per cent), Bhopal (31.75 per cent), Chennai (31.33 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (29.50 per cent), Mumbai (22.50 per cent), and Pune (22 per cent). Other regions include Lucknow (20 per cent), Hyderabad (15.50 per cent), Kolkata (14.75 per cent), and Bengaluru (10.25 per cent).

Dream Girl 2 is the spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit comic caper Dream Girl. The Raaj Shaandilyaa-directorial focuses a young middle-class man from Mathura who cross-dresses and disguises himself as a woman named Pooja, leading to chaos. The film features Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, and Manjot Singh in significant roles.

Dream Girl 2 has one more week to strike gold at the ticket counters before Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan hits theatres worldwide on September 7.

Also Read: ‘OMG 2’ box office collection day 21: Akshay Kumar’s film crosses Rs 140 crore in India; eyes Rs 150 crore in lifetime business

Also Read: ‘Gadar 2’ box office collection day 21: Sunny Deol’s film crosses Rs 475 crore; inches closer to Baahubali 2’s record

Also Read: 'Dream Girl 2' box office collection day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film crosses Rs 50 cr mark