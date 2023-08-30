'Dream Girl 2' box office collection day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film crosses Rs 50 cr mark, becomes Ananya Panday's highest opening weekend grosser

'Dream Girl 2' earnings: Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest comedy flick Dream Girl 2 has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the India box office. Dream Girl 2 collected Rs 10.69 crore on its opening day, Rs 14.02 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 16 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 5.42 crore on its first Monday and around Rs 5.87 crore on its first Tuesday. With this, the film has so far made around Rs 52 crore as of Tuesday.

Commenting on the film’s box office business, film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said that the film saw a rare growth on Tuesday over Monday. He added that Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest film is likely to make more bucks on Wednesday and Thursday given the Raksha Bandhan holiday. The film is likely to have made around Rs 6.50 crore on its first Wednesday and is estimated to take Dream Girl 2’s box numbers to Rs 58.34 crore.

50 NOT OUT… #DreamGirl2 hits HALF-CENTURY [on Day 5]… Biz should only grow today due to #RakshaBandhan holiday… Fri 10.69 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 16 cr, Mon 5.42 cr, Tue 5.87 cr [Tue better than Mon]. Total: ₹ 52 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/WUPxKonCUv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 30, 2023 #DreamGirl2 registered a Rare Growth on Tuesday Over Monday which is a Phenomenal sign for the film.



Biz will escalate on Wednesday & Thursday due to Raksha Bandhan period !!



Film is set to emerge a CLEAN HIT by crossing ₹ 80 cr in the lifetime.



Day 1 - ₹ 10.69 cr

Day 2 -… pic.twitter.com/8nLCrCnvkx — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 30, 2023

The Ayushmann Khurrrana and Ananya Panday-starrer comedy flick saw an overall 17.67 per cent occupancy across Hindi shows on August 29. A lion’s share of the film’s theatre occupancy on Tuesday came from Chennai (31.67 per cent), Jaipur (21 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (20.75 per cent), Chandigarh (18.50 per cent), Pune (18.25 per cent), Lucknow (18.25 per cent), and Bhopal (16.75 per cent).

With these collections, Dream Girl 2 has emerged as Ananya Panday’s career-highest opening weekend grosser. Dream Girl 2 made a total of Rs 40.71 crore in its opening weekend. This is higher than Panday’s debut film Student of the Year 2 (Rs 38.83 crore) and her 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh (Rs 35.94 crore), according to entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 is the spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl. The film focuses on Karamveer ‘Karam’ Singh, a young middle-class boy from Mathura who cross-dresses and disguises himself as a woman named Pooja, causing chaos and confusion. Banked by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, and Manjot Singh in key roles.

Also Read: ‘Dream Girl 2’ box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana's film sees first big drop, earns Rs 45 crore

Also Read: ‘Gadar 2’ box office collection day 20: Sunny Deol’s film makes Rs 471 crore so far, surpasses 30 million footfalls

Also Read: 'OMG 2' box office collection day 20: Akshay Kumar film to cross Rs 140 crore today