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'Drishyam 3 The Conclusion' box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn's film tops ₹300 crore worldwide, among fastest films to reach milestone

'Drishyam 3 The Conclusion' box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn's film tops ₹300 crore worldwide, among fastest films to reach milestone

The film has crossed the ₹300 crore mark at the worldwide box office within just 4 days of its release. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 8:00 AM IST
'Drishyam 3 The Conclusion' box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn's film tops ₹300 crore worldwide, among fastest films to reach milestoneThe film's box office earnings are likely to see a further boost in India on Tuesday.

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, the Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer crime thriller, is on a roll at the box office ever since its theatrical release. The film has crossed the ₹300 crore mark at the worldwide box office within just 4 days of its release.

The film has made a total of ₹303 crore at the worldwide box office as of its first Monday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

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ALSO READ | 'Drishyam The Conclusion' Box Office: Ajay Devgan thriller storms past ₹270-cr mark globally, sets new benchmark

Back home, the film is eyeing the ₹200 crore mark despite a 65.6% drop in its daily box office earnings. Drishyam 3 made ₹62 crore on its day 1, ₹53.50 crore on its day 2, ₹61 crore on its day 3, and ₹21 crore on its day 4.

With this, the film's total India net collection stands at ₹197.50 crore, translating into gross domestic earnings of ₹237 crore. The film further went onto make ₹66 crore at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide collection to ₹303 crore.

Further boost likely on Tuesday

The film's box office earnings are likely to see a further boost in India on Tuesday. Drishyam 3 sold 3.36 tickets worth ₹9.21 crore across 16,486 shows on October 6, with 22 shows being completely sold out.

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This translates to an overall occupancy of 10% coming from advance bookings, as per Sacnilk.  Top ticket sales came from Maharashtra (₹2.46 crore), Delhi (₹1.77 crore), Gujarat (₹98.79 lakh), Uttar Pradesh (₹63.77 lakh), Madhya Pradesh (₹45.14 lakh), and Rajasthan (₹42.01 lakh).

Drishyam 3 among fastest Indian films to cross ₹300 crore worldwide

It is also among the fastest Indian films to cross the ₹300 crore mark worldwide. Besides Ajay Devgn's latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule (1-2 days), RRR (2 days), Pathaan (3 days), Kalki 2898 AD (3 days), and Jawan (3-4 days) are the fastest Indian films to cross the milestone globally.

Drishyam 3 weekend earnings lag behind Dhurandhar 2

Moreover, the film raked in a total of ₹176.50 crore nett (₹211.80 crore gross) in its opening weekend.  Even though Drishyam: The Conclusion is Ajay Devgn's biggest opener so far, it is still far behind Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened to around ₹290.94 crore in India. Other major Hindi releases like Border 2 (₹121 crore nett), Mirzapur The Movie (₹93 crore nett), and Awarapan 2 (₹81.75 crore nett) trail behind.

DON'T MISS | 'Drishyam The Conclusion' Box Office: Ajay Devgan thriller storms past ₹270-cr mark globally, sets new benchmark

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Published on: Oct 6, 2026 8:00 AM IST
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