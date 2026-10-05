Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
trending
box office
'Drishyam The Conclusion' Box Office: Ajay Devgan thriller storms past ₹270-cr mark globally, sets new benchmark

'Drishyam The Conclusion' Box Office: Ajay Devgan thriller storms past ₹270-cr mark globally, sets new benchmark

While it is Ajay Devgn’s biggest opener ever, it sits behind 2026’s top Hindi launch, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which opened to around ₹290.94 crore net in India.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 10:06 AM IST
'Drishyam The Conclusion' Box Office: Ajay Devgan thriller storms past ₹270-cr mark globally, sets new benchmarkThe film, which concluded the popular Drishyam trilogy, has recorded strong holds across India and overseas, underlining the franchise’s massive fan following. 

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has emerged as one of the biggest Hindi hits of 2026, clocking a worldwide gross of ₹272.80 crore according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The film, which concluded the popular Drishyam trilogy, has recorded strong holds across India and overseas, underlining the franchise’s massive fan following.

Advertisement

As per Sacnilk data, Drishyam 3 collected ₹62 crore net on Day 1 in India across 15,759 shows, translating to a gross of ₹74.40 crore domestically. On Day 2, the film added ₹53.50 crore net (a 13.7% drop), taking its India net to ₹115.50 crore and India gross to ₹138.60 crore.

Over the course of its run, the movie has amassed an India gross collection of ₹211.80 crore and a net collection of ₹176.50 crore across 49,950 shows, Sacnilk reports. These figures make it the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn’s career and one of the top Bollywood performers of the year.

Overseas and worldwide tally

The film has also performed strongly in international markets. Sacnilk data shows an overseas gross of ₹61 crore, which, when combined with the India gross, pushes the worldwide total to ₹272.80 crore. On its opening day alone, the film had recorded a worldwide gross of around ₹95.10 crore, including ₹15 crore from overseas, marking the biggest global opener of Devgn’s career.

Advertisement

Advance booking momentum

Even after several days of release, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continues to see healthy advance booking. Sacnilk’s live tracker noted ₹9.04 crore in Day 4 advance gross bookings, with over 3.28 lakh tickets sold, indicating sustained audience interest.

MUST READ: 'Drishyam The Conclusion' Box Office: Ajay Devgan starrer delivers career-best opening, crosses ₹100-cr mark in India

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion posted a powerful opening weekend, collecting ₹176.50 crore net (₹211.80 crore gross) in India and ₹272.80 crore worldwide, per Sacnilk. While it is Ajay Devgn’s biggest opener ever, it sits behind 2026’s top Hindi launch, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which opened to around ₹290.94 crore net in India.

Other major Hindi releases like Border 2 (₹121 crore net), Mirzapur The Movie (₹93 crore net) and Awarapan 2 (₹81.75 crore net) trail well behind, making Drishyam 3 the second-biggest Hindi opener of the year domestically and one of the strongest globally with its ₹272.80 crore three-day haul.

Advertisement

Franchise milestone

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 wraps up the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Devgn, and has been praised for its tight script and performances. With its robust box office run, the film not only cements the Drishyam brand as a pan-India powerhouse but also sets a new benchmark for thriller franchises in Hindi cinema.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 5, 2026 10:06 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more