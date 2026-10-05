'Drishyam The Conclusion' Box Office: Ajay Devgan thriller storms past ₹270-cr mark globally, sets new benchmark

Over the course of its run, the movie has amassed an India gross collection of ₹211.80 crore and a net collection of ₹176.50 crore across 49,950 shows, Sacnilk reports. These figures make it the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn’s career and one of the top Bollywood performers of the year.

Overseas and worldwide tally

The film has also performed strongly in international markets. Sacnilk data shows an overseas gross of ₹61 crore, which, when combined with the India gross, pushes the worldwide total to ₹272.80 crore. On its opening day alone, the film had recorded a worldwide gross of around ₹95.10 crore, including ₹15 crore from overseas, marking the biggest global opener of Devgn’s career.

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Advance booking momentum

Even after several days of release, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continues to see healthy advance booking. Sacnilk’s live tracker noted ₹9.04 crore in Day 4 advance gross bookings, with over 3.28 lakh tickets sold, indicating sustained audience interest.

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Drishyam 3: The Conclusion posted a powerful opening weekend, collecting ₹176.50 crore net (₹211.80 crore gross) in India and ₹272.80 crore worldwide, per Sacnilk. While it is Ajay Devgn’s biggest opener ever, it sits behind 2026’s top Hindi launch, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which opened to around ₹290.94 crore net in India.

Other major Hindi releases like Border 2 (₹121 crore net), Mirzapur The Movie (₹93 crore net) and Awarapan 2 (₹81.75 crore net) trail well behind, making Drishyam 3 the second-biggest Hindi opener of the year domestically and one of the strongest globally with its ₹272.80 crore three-day haul.

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Franchise milestone

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 wraps up the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Devgn, and has been praised for its tight script and performances. With its robust box office run, the film not only cements the Drishyam brand as a pan-India powerhouse but also sets a new benchmark for thriller franchises in Hindi cinema.