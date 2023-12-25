'Dunki' box office collection Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan's film crosses Rs 200 cr globally

Shah Rukh Khan's film, Dunki, continues its box office juggernaut, crossing the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide within its first four days.

The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, opened to a roaring start on December 21st, garnering Rs 30 crore on its opening day in India alone. Despite facing competition from Salaar, the film maintained its momentum, collecting Rs 22 crore, Rs 25.61 crore, and a solid Rs 30.70 crore on its second, third, and fourth days, respectively.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to X to reveal that the film has crossed Rs 200 crore in four days. He wrote, "#Dunki Cross ₹ 200 cr Worldwide in 4 Days !! " The four-day total collection of 'Dunki' now stands at Rs 105.63 crore in India.

On December 24, Dunki achieved a nationwide Hindi occupancy of 49.67 per cent, contributing to a total collection of Rs Rs 74.93 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk.com. The film surpassed the 100 crore mark in India net.

However, it fell short of Shah Rukh Khan's previous 2023 releases, Pathaan and Jawan, in terms of opening day records. Pathaan earned Rs 57 crore on its debut day, while Jawan collected Rs 74.50 crore across all languages in India on the opening day. Despite this, Dunki performed well at the box office.

Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. The plot concentrates around a group of pals who desire to go abroad, showing their difficulties on the Donkey Flight.

'Dunki' has an ensemble cast that includes Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, as well as other renowned performers. The film is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan and is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films production. Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon wrote the screenplay.

