'Dunki' box office collection day 6: SRK-led film sees dip in Tuesday collections, makes over Rs 140 crore in India

'Dunki' box office day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Dunki saw a massive dip in its box office collections on its first Tuesday. The film saw a drop of almost 60 per cent in its India box office earnings on Tuesday.

Dunki made Rs 29.20 crore on its opening day, Rs 20.12 crore on its second day, Rs 25.61 crore on its third day, Rs 30.70 crore on its fourth day, Rs 24.32 crore on its fifth day and is likely to have collected around Rs 10 crore on its sixth day. With this, the film's India collection is estimated to have reached more than Rs 140 crore as of Tuesday.

The film logged an overall 22.28 per cent occupancy across its shows on Monday. Regions that contributed the most to Dunki's theatrical occupancy are Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Jaipur and National Capital Region (NCR), as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

At the worldwide box office, the film crossed the Rs 250 crore mark within five days of its release. Dunki made Rs 58 crore on its opening day, Rs 45.40 crore on its second day, Rs 53.82 crore on its third day, Rs 53.91 crore on its fourth day, and Rs 45.27 crore on its fifth day. Dunki made a total of Rs 256.40 crore at the worldwide box office as of Monday, according to film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

#Dunki did quite well on its 5 Days Extended Weekend despite clashing with a biggie.



⭐️ #India Nett Biz



Day 1 - ₹ 29.20 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 20.12 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 25.61 Cr

Day 4 - ₹ 30.70 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 24.32 cr



Total - ₹ 129.92 cr nett



⭐️ 5 Days Worldwide Gross



Day 1 - 58… pic.twitter.com/VaAvcQUjoh — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 26, 2023

While Dunki made great numbers on its opening day, it is far behind Shah Rukh Khan's previous 2023 releases-- Jawan and Pathaan. Dunki made Rs 29.20 crore on its opening day. While Jawan made Rs 75 crore on its day 1 at the box office, Pathaan raked in Rs 57 crore on its opening day.

Dunki marks the first-ever collaboration between Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan. The film focuses on 'donkey flight' or 'dunki', an illegal backdoor entry technique employed by immigrants to enter countries like the UK, the US and Canada. The film also puts the spotlight on the lives of these individuals as they try to return to their homeland.

Dunki features Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar in lead roles. The film released in theatres worldwide on December 21, a day before Prabhas' Salaar.

