'Salaar' box office collection day 5: Prabhas' film inches closer to Rs 300 crore in India on tremendous advance booking

'Salaar' box office collection day 5: Prabhas' latest film Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire has raked in great numbers at the India box office within 5 days of its release. The strong box office performance of Salaar can be attributed to tremendous advance bookings across various territories including Noida.

Salaar made Rs 90.70 crore on its opening day, Rs 56.35 crore on its second day, Rs 62.05 crore on its third day, Rs 46.30 crore on its fourth day and is likely to have minted around Rs 23.50 crore on the fifth day of its release. With this, the film's total India box office earnings are estimated to have reached around Rs 278.90 crore as of Tuesday.

Commenting on the film's advance booking across various belts, film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said that the film is about to become a big hit in the Hindi belt.

"Salaar is all set to become MEGA HIT at Hindi Belt... Tremendous advance booking on working days.. Noida is firing cylinder- Wednesday and on even Thursday... Shows are fast filling left right and center.. Same scenario at many territories across India !! Early shows, night shows getting fast filled or sold out in advance !! Prabhas mania going wild (sic)," Kadel said in a post on X formerly known as Twitter.

Users also shared screenshots of advance bookings across Bihar and Ahmedabad to illustrate Kadel's point. The film has sold more than 5 million tickets on BookMyShow app as of Tuesday.

At the North America box office, Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire is inching towards the $7 million mark. The advance bookings for the film in North America crossed $300,000 on Tuesday, as per the film's distributor Prathyangira Cinemas. "$6.8 million+ gross and continues to run with packed houses (sic)," the distributor said in a post on X.

The film has also made great bucks at the Australian box office. Salaar made more than $1 million in terms of gross box office collection as of Tuesday. With this, Prabhas is the only Telugu actor to have two films that have grossed $1 million in Australia.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film focuses on two friends who turn into arch enemies due to unfortunate circumstances. Backed by Hombale Films, the movie stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand, Sriya Reddy, and Easwari Rao in significant roles. The film was released in theatres worldwide on December 22, a day after Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

