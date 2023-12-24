'Dunki' worldwide box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film mints Rs 157 cr in 3 days

Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, 'Dunki', lived up to the hype by earning Rs 157 crore mark the worldwide box office within its first three days of release.

The film directed by Rajkumar Hirani, opened to a roaring start on December 21, garnering Rs 29.20 crore on its opening day in India alone. Despite facing competition from another big-budget release, the film maintained its momentum, collecting Rs 20.12 crore and Rs 25.61 crore on its second and third days, respectively.

According to film trade platform Sacnilk, the film witnessed a robust Rs 25.61 crore net collection on its third day in India. This pushes the film's domestic total to a commanding Rs 74.93 crore after just three days.

On Saturday, ‘Dunki’ maintained a steady presence in theaters, registering an overall occupancy of 40.71 percent in its Hindi shows. Key metropolitan areas such as Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh significantly contributed to the film's theatrical success on the second day.

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer achieved a remarkable feat by selling over 7.68 lakh tickets during Saturday's screenings, spanning 9,402 shows across major national multiplex chains. The film saw robust ticket sales at prominent chains like PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, further solidifying its box office standing.

'Dunki,' a comedy-drama, explores the theme of 'donkey flight,' an illegal immigration technique. Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu lead the cast, joined by talented actors like Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. This film, co-written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon, weaves a narrative around friendships, borders, homesickness, and love.

Shah Rukh Khan's involvement in 'Dunki' marks his third and final film release of 2023, following the success of the action blockbusters 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan.'

‘Dunki,’ jointly presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, made its theatrical debut on December 21, just ahead of the Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar.’

The film unfolds a heartwarming narrative centered around four friends—Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli—who harbor dreams of a better life in London.

