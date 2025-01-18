'Emergency' box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut's political drama kicks-off with a lukewarm start with Rs 2.35 cr

Kangana Ranaut's latest political drama, Emergency, has commenced its theatrical run on a subdued note, garnering mixed reactions from both audiences and critics. The film, which hit theatres on January 17, earned an estimated Rs 2.35 crore on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnillk.

Despite the lukewarm reception, Emergency marks a significant milestone for Ranaut, becoming her biggest Hindi opener since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her previous film, Tejas, debuted with Rs 1.25 crore, but Emergency has already outperformed that figure, surpassing expectations set by industry analysts. According to reports from Mint and Pinkvilla, predictions had estimated the film's earnings to fall between Rs 1-2 crore, making its actual collection approximately 36% higher than anticipated.

On its first day, Emergency recorded an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 19.26%. The film attracted the most viewers during the night shows, with occupancy rates peaking at 36.25%. In contrast, morning shows saw just 5.98% attendance, while afternoon and evening shows recorded 13.95% and 20.86%, respectively. The film performed notably well in major cities, achieving 25.00% occupancy in Chennai and 23.75% in Mumbai, according to the Mint.

Emergency delves into the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, with Kangana Ranaut portraying the titular role. The cast also features Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, and Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Bajpayee.

In a previous statement, Ranaut emphasized that Emergency is not merely a biopic but a grand period film intended to enlighten contemporary audiences about the socio-political landscape of India.

Reviews

The film opened to positive reviews from social media users, with most of them backing Ranaut's performance in the film. Users were also pleased with the intensity with which the film captures the intensity of the 1975 Emergency.

"I wasn’t expecting Emergency to hit me so hard! Kangana Ranaut nails the role of Indira Gandhi with such raw honesty, and the whole cast brings their A-game. The visuals are stunning, the story captures the intensity of the 1975 incident, and the music perfectly complements the background of the film. This film does justice to our history in every frame. It's a must watch to know about our history," film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala said.

"After a long time saw a good Biopic. The film completely gives a respect to Indira Gandhi. It depicts her sacrifices and mistakes and Cleary portrays her a strong leader. #KanganaRanaut is exceptional (sic) #Emergency," another viewer said.

A user wrote: "Just watched #Emergency. Terrific is the word. #KanganaRanaut is Brilliant as Indira Gandhi & as a director Kangana excels in giving a honest & real representation of one of the darkest times in India’s history. Absolutely worth the watch! Four Stars."