'Emergency' box office collection day 13: Kangana Ranaut's film tops Akshay Kumar-led Selfiee's lifetime biz

Kangana Ranaut's latest film Emergency has had a dismal run at the box office so far. Buoyed slightly by the Republic Day 2025 weekend, the film's numbers have only declined at the India box office ever since.

Emergency raked in a total of ₹14.3 crore in its first week at the India box office.

The film further went onto collect ₹0.4 crore on its second Friday, ₹0.85 crore on its second Saturday, ₹1.15 crore on its second Sunday, ₹0.2 crore on its second Monday, ₹0.21 crore on its second Tuesday, and around ₹0.2 crore on its second Wednesday.

With this, the film made a total of around ₹17.31 crore as of its 13th day at the India box office. Emergency had an overall theatrical occupancy of 8.38 per cent across its shows on Wednesday.

The film's morning shows had an occupancy of 4.99 per cent while its afternoon shows logged an overall occupancy of 8.15 per cent. Emergency's evening shows had an overall occupancy of 10.38 per cent whereas its night shows logged an overall occupancy of 10 per cent, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

With this, Kangana Ranaut's latest film has crossed the lifetime business of the Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Selfiee. Selfiee was a complete box office disaster as it made a total of ₹17.03 crore during its lifetime run at the India box office.

Meanwhile, Veer Pahariya's debut film Sky Force is nearing the ₹90 crore milestone in India. The film logged a decent opening due to its release ahead of Republic Day. Sky Force raked in ₹12.25 crore on its opening day, ₹22 crore on its day 2, ₹28 crore on its day 3, ₹7 crore on its day 4, ₹5.75 crore on its day 5, and around ₹5.75 crore on its day 6.

With this, the film's total India box office collection is stacked up at ₹80.75 crore as of its first Wednesday.

Directed by Kangana Ranaut, the film focuses on the 21 months of the 1975 Emergency and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's life after the incident. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and late Satish Kaushik in signficant roles.