Fighter Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik-Deepika film inches closer to Rs 100 cr in India as strong WOM comes into play

Fighter Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer aerial action film Fighter raked in great numbers as of its first Saturday. Fighter minted Rs 22.50 crore on its opening day and saw a spike of more than 75 per cent in its collections on Republic Day, with strong word of mouth coming into play.

The film made Rs 39.50 crore on its first Friday and around Rs 28 crore on its first Saturday, taking the total collections of the film to nearly Rs 90 crore. The film logged an overall 29.58 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Saturday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Regions that contributed significantly to the film's occupancy are Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Jaipur, National Capital Region (NCR), Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.

Commenting on the film's India business, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "Fighter needs to go past Saturday numbers on the decisive Sunday, the final day of *extended weekend*... This will be possible if mass pockets witness a spike, complimenting the business from urban centres."

At the worldwide box office, Fighter crossed the Rs 150 crore within three days of its release. The film made Rs 36.04 crore on its first day, Rs 64.57 crore on its second day and Rs 56.19 crore, taking its total collections to Rs 156.80 crore as of Saturday, according to film critic and trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

"Fighter WW Box Office. CROSSES Rs 150 crore gross mark in just 3 days. Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter is having strong HOLD in key areas," Vijayabalan said in a post on X (previously Twitter).

Fighter opened to overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and moviegoers alike. "Deepika and Hrithik’s pairing is a winning master stroke. They not only look good as a pair, but also do justice to the characters when they are in uniform. There is a certain seriousness they bring to the table when they mean business. Anil Kapoor shows us why he’s the real boss. His scenes with Hrithik and the team are a major highlight," India Today's review of the film read.

Helmed by Pathaan and War director Siddharth Anand, the movie pays homage to the bravery of the Indian Air Force (IAF) officials. The film features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Rishabh Sawhney, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ashutosh Rana, Talat Aziz and Sanjeev Jaiswal in significant roles. Fighter released in theatres worldwide on January 25, a day ahead of Republic Day 2024.

