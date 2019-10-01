From Uri: The Surgical Strike to Dream Girl, mid-range films record Rs 1,260 crore box office collection in 2019

From Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike to Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl, Bollywood has released nine successful mid-range films this year. The list of films also include Kabir Singh, Badla, Gully Boy, Lukka Chuppi, Batla House, Article 15 and Chhichhore. The success of these mid-ranged films has brought in Rs 1,262 crore in the form of box office collection to the industry.

The year began with a bang with the release of Uri: The Surgical Strike. This Aditya Dhar's directorial film became the highest earner until Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh defeated its record. Uri: The Surgical Strike, made on a budget of merely Rs 25 crore, earned Rs 245.36 crore in 11 weeks in the domestic box office market. Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy, that was well received by the audiences and critics alike carried a price tag of Rs 34 crore only. However, this Valentine's Day release became a juggernaut and the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer pulled in Rs 140.25 crore in 9 weeks. Moreover, the film has also been nominated as India's official entry for the Oscars.

Further, in the first-week of March, two low-budget movies hit the screens -- Luka Chuppi and Badla - that collectively raked in Rs 182.74 crore. In June, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh was released and its surprised every trade analyst with its performance. Kabir Singh, so far is the highest grosser of 2019. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial collected Rs 278.24 crore.

Later, Ayushmann Khurrana and John Abraham's Article 15 and Batla House joined the list of successful low-budget films. They together collected Rs 152.67 crore.

In September, with the release of Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chhichhore and Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl, mid-range cinemas proved yet again that content is king. Although Chhichhore and Dream Girl are still running at the box office, both of them have already churned out huge profits. Chhichhore, made on a budget of Rs 50 crore, has earned Rs 144.60 crore and Dream Girl, made on a budget of Rs 30 crore has pulled in Rs 129 crore.

Mid-range movies like Mardaani 2, Bala, Lootcase are already queuing up for release soon. It would be interesting to see which underdog creates a new record.

