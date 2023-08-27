‘Gadar 2’ box office collection: Sunny Deol-starrer becomes fastest film to cross Rs 450 cr in just 17 days

Gadar 2 has become the fastest film to cross Rs 450 crore at the box office. The film achieved this feat in just 17 days. While Pathaan took 18 days to cross this mark, Baahubali 2 took 20 days to surpass the Rs 450 crore mark, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma. It is directed by Anil Sharma.

The film was released on December 25, 2023. It opened to positive reviews and has been a commercial success.

"NEW RECORD… ‘GADAR 2’ FASTEST TO CROSS ₹ 450 CR… #Gadar2 will cross the enviable ₹ 450 cr mark in #India today [Sun]… In the past, only #Pathaan and #Baahubali2 #Hindi had cruised past ₹ 450 cr mark…⭐️ #Gadar2: Day 17 [today] ⭐️ #Pathaan: Day 18 ⭐️ #Baahubali2 #Hindi: Day 20 #India biz. Nett BOC. #Hindi version only," Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 superhit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. While the first film was set in Partition, the second film is set in 1971. The film features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and Manish Wadhwa in pivotal roles. The first part featured Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles alongside Amrish Puri and Lillete Dubey in significant roles.

The love, patriotism, action, and deeply emotional narrative have struck a chord with cinemagoers, reflecting in the skyrocketing revenues.

Not only has the film enthralled audiences globally with Deol's flawless performance, but it has also redefined success metrics in the industry.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer is on course to cross Rs 600 crore at the worldwide box office today. Jailer collected a total of Rs 450.80 crore in its first week and went on to collect Rs 124.18 crore in its second week, taking its total collection to Rs 574.98 crore in its first two weeks.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer focuses on Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer who is trying to save his son from a criminal who steals valuable artefacts from Hindu temples. Produced by Maran’s Sun Pictures, the movie features Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannah Bhatia, Vinayakan, and Vasanth Ravi in significant roles.

