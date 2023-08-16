‘Gadar 2’ update: Will the Sunny Deol film surpass Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan’s lifetime box office collections? Here’s what this trade analyst has to say 

‘Gadar 2’ box office collection: The Gadar 2 juggernaut has taken the India box office by storm as the film continues to shatter record after record at the ticket windows. Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel believes that the Sunny Deol film is likely to emerge as the highest grossing Hindi film of 2023.

He added that Gadar 2 could break the lifetime box office collection record set by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan. Pathaan collected around Rs 525 crore at the domestic box office in its lifetime run. “If tomorrow collections stay over Rs 25 crore, then it could emerge as the HIGHEST GROSSER OF HINDI CINEMA by breaking the lifetime collection record of Pathaan,” Kadel wrote.

He further added that Gadar 2 could also become the first Hindi film to mint Rs 100 crore on its second weekend in terms of net box office collections given the audience demand. Gadar 2 collected a total of Rs 134.88 crore on its opening weekend and also did great numbers on its first Monday and Tuesday.

He added that no scenario can be ruled out as the film has been accepted by people who rarely watch films in cinemas. “Looking at the craze & Tickets demand, Gadar 2 could be the first Hindi film to collect ₹ 100 cr nett on its second weekend.. any crazy scenario cannot be ruled out, this film has taken over by the public who rarely watch films in cinemas… kahi bhi jaa sakti hai yeh picture,” Kadel wrote in a post on X formerly known as Twitter.

Kadel said not only Gadar 2 is likely to cross Pathaan’s lifetime collection record, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan will compete with the numbers of Gadar 2 instead of Pathaan. Jawan is scheduled to release in theatres on September 7 this year. “Jawan will now compete with the numbers of Gadar 2 instead of Pathaan. Tables have turned & How... Hindi cinema is back in its full glory,” the film trade analyst wrote.

Moreover, Gadar 2 has also become the highest Independence Day Bollywood grosser as it collected Rs 55.40 crore on Independence Day. The Sunny Deol film has surpassed Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger (Rs 32.93 crore), Ajay Devgn’s Singham Returns (Rs 32.10 crore), Akshay Kumar-led Mission Mangal (Rs 29.16 crore), and Akshay Kumar-led biopic Gold (Rs 25.25 crore) in terms of Independence Day earnings.

Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 superhit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and focuses on truck driver Tara Singh’s efforts to bring his wife Sakeena and their son Charanjeet Singh back from Pakistan. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Rakesh Bedi, Luv Sinha and Simrat Kaur in lead roles. Gadar 2 has an IMDb rating of 6.5/10 and an audience score of 86 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. It released in theatres alongside Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Chiranjeevi and Tamannah Bhatia-starrer Bholaa Shankar across theatres worldwide on August 11.

