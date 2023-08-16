‘Gadar 2’ vs ‘OMG 2’ box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol film to surpass Rs 250 crore; Akshay Kumar-led satirical comedy crosses Rs 75 crore

‘Gadar 2’ vs ‘OMG 2’ box office: Sunny Deol’s latest film Gadar 2 is set to soon cross the Rs 250 crore mark in terms of India collections. The film has collected Rs 40.10 crore on its opening day, Rs 43.08 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 51.70 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 38.70 crore on its first Monday, around Rs 55.50 on Independence Day, and is likely to earn around Rs 27 crore on its first Wednesday.

With the boost in collections on August 15 holiday, Gadar 2 will likely earn around Rs 256.08 crore at the India box office as of Wednesday. The Sunny Deol film logged over 50.51 crore footfalls on Independence Day 2023 holiday, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Gadar 2 has also become one of the fastest Hindi movies to cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. Gadar 2 crossed the Rs 200 crore within five days of its release, a record it shares with the Hindi version of the Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2.

Fastest 200 Cr Hindi Net Of All Time💥#Pathaan tops #Gadar2 second





#Gadar2 creates HISTORY on #IndependenceDay2023, collects HIGHEST ever moolah on 15th August. Has MONUMENTAL collections of 55.40 cr



Friday - 40.10 cr

Saturday - 43.08 cr

Sunday - 51.70 cr



Monday - 38.70 cr

Tuesday - 55.40 cr



Total so far - 228.98 cr

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s latest film OMG 2 is likely to have crossed the Rs 75 crore mark at the box office. OMG 2 collected Rs 10.26 crore on its opening day, Rs 15.30 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 17.55 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 12.06 crore on its first Monday, around Rs 18.50 crore on August 15 holiday, and will likely earn around Rs 6 crore on its first Wednesday.

The Akshay Kumar movie saw over 17.99 crore footfalls on August 15, Sacnilk stated. While Gadar 2 sold 4,46,607 tickets on the sixth day of its advance booking, OMG 2 sold 68,691 tickets in its advance booking for the same day.

15th Aug 2023 (#IndependenceDay2023):



Highest Tracked Gross Day in 2023 by Sacnilk:



106.80 Cr Gross / 49.69L tickets from 29984 shows💥



Top Contributors: #Gadar2: 50.51 Cr #Jailer: 25.49 Cr #OMG2: 17.99 Cr

Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, focuses on Tara Singh’s efforts to rescue and bring his son Charanjeet Singh back from Pakistan. The film features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, and Simrat Kaur in pivotal roles.

OMG 2 is the sequel to the 2012 satirical comedy OMG or Oh My God!. It focuses on a civilian who takes the legal route to make comprehensive education mandatory in schools after he suffers a tragedy. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil in key roles. Gadar 2 and OMG 2 hit theatres on August 11 along with Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar.

