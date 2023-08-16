‘Jailer’ vs ‘Bholaa Shankar’ box office collection: Rajinikanth film crosses Rs 400 cr worldwide; Chiranjeevi’s ‘Vedalam’ remake struggles at ticket counters

‘Jailer’ vs ‘Bholaa Shankar’ box office: Rajinikanth’s action-thriller film Jailer has crossed the Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office within six days of its release. The Rajinikanth film made Rs 95.78 crore on the first day of its release, Rs 56.24 crore on the second day, Rs 68.51 crore on the third day, Rs 82.36 crore on the fourth day, Rs 49.03 crore on the fifth day, and Rs 64.27 crore on the sixth day, With this, the film’s worldwide box office collections have crossed Rs 416.19 crore so far. Jailer has become the fifth Tamil film to cross Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office after 2.0, Ponniyin Selvan, Kabali, and Vikram, according to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

The Thalaivar film is inching closer to making $4.5 million dollars in the US as it collected over $200,000 on its first Monday and Tuesday in the market. The latest Thalaivar film has collected around $46,198 in Norway till Sunday, according to film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Domestically, the Rajinikanth film will likely cross Rs 220 crore today. The Nelson Dilipkumar-helmed film has collected Rs 48.35 crore on its release day, Rs 25.75 crore on its second day, Rs 34.30 crore on its third day, Rs 42.20 crore on its fourth day, Rs 23.55 crore on its fifth day, Rs 36.50 crore on its sixth day, and will likely earn around Rs 15 crore on its seventh day.

With this, the film’s India box office collection will likely reach Rs 225.65 crore. Jailer logged around 18.82 crore footfalls on August 15, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar, on the other hand, has been on a continuous downward slide after its release day. The Vedalam remake is struggling big time at the ticket counters as the film has managed to rake in just Rs 28.47 crore within six days of its release.

The Chiranjeevi film collected Rs 16.25 crore on its release day, Rs 5.05 on its second day, Rs 5.10 crore on its third day, Rs 0.60 crore on its fourth day, around Rs 0.80 crore on August 15 holiday, and is likely to have raked in around Rs 0.66 crore on its sixth day. It had occupancy of 28.69 per cent across Telugu shows on August 15.

Jailer focuses on a retired jailer’s efforts to save his son from the clutches of a criminal who steals precious artefacts from temples. The film features Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and Yogi Babu in significant roles. It also features Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Kannada actor Shivarajkumar in cameo appearances.

Bholaa Shankar, on the other hand, focuses on a brother who seeks to take revenge from the criminal who wronged his sister. The film is the official Telugu remake of the 2015 Thala Ajith film Vedalam. Bholaa Shankar features Chiranjeevi, Tamannah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Rashmi Gautam, Sreemukhi, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in significant roles. While Jailer hit theatres on August 10, Bholaa Shankar released on silver screens worldwide on August 11.

