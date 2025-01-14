'Game Changer' box office collection day 4: Ram Charan's film tumbles further on Monday, Ram Gopal Varma says...

Game Changer, the political drama featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, has been on a downslide after raking in impressive numbers on its opening day. The film raked in ₹51 crore on its opening day in India and saw a downfall of 57.65 per cent as it made only ₹21.6 crore on its day 2.

The film further saw a downturn of 26.39 per cent in its India box office numbers as it could make only ₹15.9 crore on its day 3. The daily India box office business of Game Changer nosedived further on day 4 as the film mopped only around ₹8.5 crore on its first Monday.

With this, the film's total India box office collection reached around ₹97 crore and is estimated to cross ₹100 crore today. Game Changer logged an overall occupancy of 20.58 per cent in its Telugu shows, 14.22 per cent in its Tamil shows, and 8.16 per cent in its Hindi shows, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma called out the team of Game Changer for allegedly faking the box office numbers of the film.

"If @ssrajamouli and @SukumarWritings sky rocketed telugu cinema in real time collections into a fantastically stratospheric heights thereby sending legitimate shock waves into Bollywood, the people behind G C succeeded in proving that the south is much more FANTASTIC in being a FRAUD," Varma said in his post on X.

If @ssrajamouli and @SukumarWritings sky rocketed telugu cinema in real time collections into a fantastically stratospheric heights thereby sending legitimate shock waves into Bollywood, the people behind G C succeeded in proving that the south is much more FANTASTIC in being a… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 13, 2025

He said that he does not know who is behind all this fakery which amounts to undermining the extraordinary achievements of the Southern film industry such as Baahubali, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, and Kantara.

"I don’t know who’s behind this unbelievably naive lies , but for sure it can’t be producer Dil Raju because he is a truly grounded realist and he’s incapable of the fraud that is being committed."

The makers came under fire for allegedly inflating the film's box office numbers of its opening day. As per film trade portal Sacnilk, the film's worldwide collections on its opening day were around ₹80 crore.

The film's India net collection on day 1 was ₹51 crore whereas its gross collection stood at ₹61 crore. Coupled with around ₹19 crore in overseas collections, the worldwide total stood at ₹80 crore.

The movie's official social media handle, however, claimed that the film made a whopping ₹186 crore in worldwide earnings. Trade analysts panned the makers for allegedly inflating the numbers by around ₹100 crore and called for greater transparency in reporting box office numbers.