'Game Changer' box office collection day 5: Ram Charan-Kiara Advani film sees slight recovery, crosses ₹100 crore in India

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer Game Changer has seen a slight recovery in its daily box office collections after a consistent fall its numbers post the opening day.

Game Changer made ₹51 crore on its opening day, ₹21.6 crore on its day 2, ₹15.9 crore on its day 3, and ₹7.65 crore on its day 4. The film, however, saw some recovery in its box office numbers and made around ₹10 crore on its day 5.

With this, Ram Charan's latest film crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India, as the film raked in a total of around ₹106.15 crore as of its first Tuesday. Game Changer's Telugu shows logged an overall occupancy of 36.15 per cent whereas its Hindi shows logged an overall occupancy of 11.19 per cent.

The film's Tamil shows, on the other hand, logged an overall theatrical occupancy of 26.24 per cent, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Commenting on the film's box office performance in the Hindi circuits, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said: "Game Changer slows down on the make-or-break Monday... The Makar Sankranti/Pongal festivities are expected to boost collections today [Tuesday]."

Meanwhile, director Shankar shared his thoughts on the film's box office performance. The film opened to mixed reviews at the box office, with some appreciating Ram Charan's performance and others calling out the lack of logic in some action sequences.

"I am not completely satisfied with the output of Game Changer, I should have done better. Many good scenes have been trimmed due to time constraints. Total duration came more than 5 hours... we have cut down a few things to acquire a sculpture," he said in an interview.

Directed by Shankar, Game Changer is centered around an IAS officer who fights to expose corrupt politicians including the Chief Minister who shattered his father's dream of a corruption-free India. The film features Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Brahmanandam, Nassar, and Murali Sharma in significant roles.

Game Changer released on January 10 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.