'GOAT' box office collection day 12: Thalapathy Vijay's latest film crosses Rs 400 crore worldwide, to top Vikram soon

The Greatest of All Time or GOAT, the latest Thalapathy Vijay-starrer action thriller, has been on a rampage at the global box office ever since its release. The action thriller has raked in over Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office as of its second Monday, according to the movie's producers.

At the overseas box office, the film grossed more than $16 million as of Monday. Top contributors to the film's overseas earnings included North America, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Singapore.

"With just an average film, not so favourable reviews and without any hype from external factors like music, inform director, etc. Thalapathy Vijay displays his extraordinary stardom in almost all overseas countries," industry tracker Aakashavaani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

With this, the film is on course to top the worldwide collections of Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Vikram. During its lifetime collection at the worldwide box office, Vikram raked in Rs 414.43 crore.

Moreover, The Greatest of All Time is the second biggest Indian opener at the worldwide box office after Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD. While GOAT raked in Rs 104.75 crore, Kalki 2898 AD made a total of Rs 183.20 crore in its opening at the worldwide box office.

At the domestic box office, Thalapathy Vijay's latest film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark within 12 days of its release.

GOAT collected Rs 44 crore on its opening day, Rs 25.5 crore on its day 2, Rs 33.5 crore on its day 3, Rs 34 crore on its day 4, Rs 14.75 crore on its day 5, Rs 11 crore on its day 6, Rs 8.75 crore on its day 7, and Rs 6.75 crore on its day 8.

With this, the film raked in Rs 178 crore in its first week. It further raked in Rs 6.75 crore on its day 9, Rs 13.5 crore on its day 10, Rs 15 crore on its day 11, and around Rs 6.50 crore on its day 12. The film's total collection reached Rs 219.75 crore at the India box office, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, The Greatest of All Time is an espionage thriller which features Thalapathy Vijay in a double role. The film follows Gandhi, a former special anti-terrorism squad (SATS) agent who reconciles with his former squad members to handle the challenges arising from their previous actions.

Besides Thalapathy Vijay, the movie also stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha and Laila in pivotal roles. The film released in theatres worldwide on September 5.