Good Bad Ugly is Ajith Kumar’s biggest ever, Mythri’s Tamil debut pays off with ₹205 cr haul

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly is rewriting the record books. The action drama has collected ₹5.75 crore net on its second Saturday, pushing its 10-day India total to ₹130.65 crore.

But the real headline lies in its global performance—by day nine, the film had crossed ₹205 crore in worldwide gross, making it the fastest Tamil film of 2025 to breach the ₹200 crore mark.



With this, it officially becomes Ajith’s highest-grossing film, outpacing Thunivu (₹194 crore) and Viswasam.

The Tamil version continues to dominate, with Tamil Nadu alone contributing ₹123 crore. Overseas, the film has grossed ₹57 crore so far, driven by Ajith’s strong following in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the US. If momentum holds, Good Bad Ugly is poised to wrap up somewhere between ₹230–250 crore globally.

The film also marks a key moment for Mythri Movie Makers. Known for Telugu blockbusters like Pushpa and Rangasthalam, this is their first Tamil-language venture. Partnering with Ajith was a strategic move, signalling the banner’s expansion into pan-India storytelling across languages and markets.

Meanwhile, the OTT deal has added another feather to its cap. Netflix has bagged the post-theatrical streaming rights for ₹95 crore—an all-time high for an Ajith film. The digital premiere is expected in mid-to-late May, with the film releasing in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Netflix plans a heavy promotional push, underscoring the film’s pan-India pull and mass appeal.

As Good Bad Ugly continues its box office run, Tamil cinema gears up for a packed summer lineup. From Rajinikanth’s Coolie to Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life, and sequels like Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 and Sardar 2, the momentum shows no signs of slowing down.