‘I had no money for clothes...': Shahid Kapoor exposes the raw truth of Bollywood, says some 'struggle in BMW'

Shahid Kapoor’s journey to stardom was anything but privileged. Despite being the son of acclaimed actor Pankaj Kapur, Shahid grew up in modest circumstances.



His parents separated when he was just three years old, and he was raised by his mother, Neliima Azeem, a Kathak dancer who started her career at the age of 15. Shahid has often shared that his struggles shaped his perspective on success and privilege.

Related Articles

“My father is a character actor, and my mom was a Kathak dancer. I have lived in rented houses. I have given many auditions, so I don’t have that sense of privilege,” he said in an interview with Raj Shamani on YouTube. Shahid recalled how he faced countless rejections early in his career, saying, “Some people struggle in a BMW, starting their journey with top directors. I came after giving 250 auditions.”

Reflecting on his early days, Shahid described a time when he didn’t have enough money to buy clothes from Lokhandwala market. “Today, people say that Shahid’s fashion sense is so good. I laugh at things like this because I remember when I couldn’t afford clothes,” he added.

Throughout his journey, Shahid said he often felt “victimised” by his circumstances, a sentiment that lingered until a personal transformation during the lockdown. He revealed how negativity from those around him—remarks about his hard work not translating to box-office success—began to affect him. “I went through a phase where I felt like my circumstances didn’t support me,” he said.

One pivotal moment came before the release of Kabir Singh. “I was made to feel lesser—as an artist, as a star, as an individual,” Shahid shared. “But I fought it because I am a survivor. My 21-year journey has taught me that I can overcome difficult situations.”

Before his breakout in Kabir Singh, Shahid appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat.