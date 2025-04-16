'Jaat' box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol's film crosses ₹50 crore in India, to beat YPD's lifetime on Wednesday

Sunny Deol's latest film Jaat has had a decent run at the domestic ticket counters ever since its theatrical release. The film has finally managed to cross the ₹50 crore mark after 6 days of its release at the India box office.

Jaat had a lukewarm opening at ₹9.5 crore on its first Thursday. It then went onto rake in ₹7 crore on its first Friday, ₹9.75 crore on its first Saturday, ₹14 crore on its first Sunday, ₹7.25 crore on its first Monday, and around ₹6 crore on its first Tuesday.

Related Articles

With this, the film's total box office collection stands at ₹53.50 crore as of Tuesday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. Its shows had an overall occupancy of 19.55 per cent on Tuesday, with its morning shows having an occupancy of 8.13 per cent.

The film's afternoon, evening, and night shows had an occupancy of 18.01 per cent, 20.50 per cent, and 31.56 per cent, respectively. At this rate, Jaat is set to beat the lifetime earnings of Sunny Deol's 2011 outing Yamla Pagla Deewana on its first Wednesday.

Yamla Pagla Deewana (YPD) was a hit at the box office as it earned a total of ₹55.12 crore in India. Despite crossing the ₹50 crore mark, Jaat is miles behind Ajith Kumar's latest release Good Bad Ugly.

The latest Ajith Kumar film has minted a total of ₹107.80 crore as of Tuesday at the India box office.

Sunny Deol's latest film, however, is faring much better at the ticket counters than Salman Khan's Sikandar. As of its 17th day at the box office, Sikandar's daily collection is below ₹1 crore for the 6th consecutive day and its overall box office business stands at ₹109.64 crore.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film is centered around Baldev Pratap Singh, who is embroiled in a violent conflict after a train delay exposes him to a terrorised village ruled by Ranatunga, a ruthless criminal.

Besides Sunny Deol, the film features Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, and Babloo Prithveeraj in significant roles. The film released in theatres worldwide alongside Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly on April 10.