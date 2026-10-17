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'Jailer 2' box office collection day 2: Rajinikanth's film tops ₹200 crore worldwide; eyes Toxic's lifetime biz

'Jailer 2' box office collection day 2: Rajinikanth's film tops ₹200 crore worldwide; eyes Toxic's lifetime biz

But here’s where it gets interesting: trade watchers are now drawing comparisons to Yash’s Toxic. Can Jailer 2 not just match but blow past that lifetime total — and how soon?

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 17, 2026 9:10 AM IST
'Jailer 2' box office collection day 2: Rajinikanth's film tops ₹200 crore worldwide; eyes Toxic's lifetime bizJust two days into its release, the film has stormed past the ₹200 crore mark worldwide — a number many films take weeks to reach.

Jailer 2 box office: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's latest outing at the theatres Jailer 2 has had a fabulous Friday at the ticket counters. Rajinikanth is proving once again why he’s called the Superstar. Just two days into its release, the film has stormed past the ₹200 crore mark worldwide — a number many films take weeks to reach.

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Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action sequel is riding a wave of packed houses, soaring occupancy, and thunderous overseas numbers. But here’s where it gets interesting: trade watchers are now drawing comparisons to Yash’s Toxic.

Can Jailer 2 not just match but blow past that lifetime total — and how soon? With Day 2 collections already signalling a stronger hold than its predecessor, the numbers suggest this could be one of 2026’s biggest Tamil blockbusters. Here’s a full breakdown of where the film stands right now.

DON'T MISS | 'Jailer 2' box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth's film crosses ₹100 crore worldwide; tops 'Jailer', 'Jana Nayagan'

Jailer 2 collection

The sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 film Jailer has crossed ₹200 crore at the worldwide box office, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

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Jailer 2 made ₹59.70 crore on its opening day and went onto make ₹35.60 crore on its first Friday, taking its total India net collection to ₹95.30 crore (₹112.10 crore gross).

Of this, the film's Tamil shows made ₹68.60 crore whereas its Telugu shows raked in ₹19.75 crore. Jailer 2's Hindi and Kannada shows made ₹6.25 crore and ₹0.70 crore, respectively.

It further went onto make ₹97 crore overseas, pushing its worldwide box office earnings to ₹209.10 crore. The film's shows recorded an overall occupancy of 63%, with the highest occupancy recorded in its night shows at 85.92%.

ALSO READ | 'Jailer 2' movie Twitter review: 'Another industry hit loading for Thalaivar,' say Rajinikanth fans on 'Jailer' sequel

Will it top Toxic's lifetime business?

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At this rate, the film is likely to top Toxic's lifetime box office business soon. During its 53-day run at the box office, the Yash-led film made ₹250.13 crore in terms of India net collection (₹298.51 crore gross). The film made a total of ₹342.26 crore worldwide during its lifetime run.

Jailer 2 story, cast

Backed by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 continues from where the events of Jailer ended. It follows retired prison warden as he continues his secret mission to dismantle an international idol-smuggling syndicate.

Besides Rajinikanth, the film stars Ramya Krishnan, S.J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Yogi Babu, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Meghana Raj in significant roles. It also features cameo appearances by Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Sethupathi and Nora Fatehi.

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Published on: Oct 17, 2026 8:00 AM IST
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