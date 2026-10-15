'Jailer 2' movie Twitter review: 'Another industry hit loading for Thalaivar,' say Rajinikanth fans on 'Jailer' sequel

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Fans and moviegoers were impressed by Rajinikanth's screen presence in the film and even called it "easily the best top star commercial movie of this decade".

A user wrote, "Another industry hit loading for Thalaivar in Jailer 2. First half blockbuster. Kollywood 900/1000 crore loading. Family audience will love it. Comedy plus point. Superstar Rajinikanth presence in Jailer 2 is all time mass. Nelson release in all theatres in Hindi da."

Another industry hit loading for thalaivar in #jailer2 . First half blockbuster Kollywood first 900 /1000 crore loading. Family audience will love it. Comedy plus point. Superstar Rajinikanth presence in jailer 2 is all time mass. Nelson release in all theatres in hindi da https://t.co/vNscQ6ExyS — FINN ISAAC (@Finnajith) October 15, 2026

A second user wrote, "Jailer 2 - Hrithik Roshan fans are in for an "ALL-TIME TREAT". Nelson has presented him in a complete mass commercial zone that his fans wanted to see him in! Man just aced it so well so stylish, so suave as ever! Thalaivar Superstar Rajinikanth combination with him (sic)."

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#Jailer2 – #HrithikRoshan fans are in for an “ALL-TIME TREAT” 🔥🔥 #Nelson has presented him in a complete mass commercial zone that his fans wanted to see him in! Man just aced it so well so stylish, so suave as ever! 💥😎 #Thalaivar #SuperstarRajinikanth combination with him 👌🔥 — Movies Singapore (@MoviesSingapore) October 15, 2026

A third user said, "Vera level movie.. second half starts slow but finishes bang on.. Easily the best top star commercial movie of this decade.. Nelson rocked.. Not even single unwanted scene and Jailer 1 is clearly connected. Jailer 3."

Vera level movie..second half starts slow but finishes bang on.. Easily the best top star commercial movie of this decade.. Nelson rocked.. Not even single unwanted scene and Jailer 1 is clearly connected. Jailer 3... #Jailer2review #Jailer2 https://t.co/1TTj56gp3s — viswas (@viswasrubanraj) October 15, 2026

A fourth user wrote, "Probably @Nelsondilpkumar is the best commercial director in India recent time. I mean The BEST And #Thalaivar …..The charisma warehouse. #Jailer2 . This movie is easily multiple watch . Ani probably the best music director for #Thalaivar movie in this era (sic)."

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Probably @Nelsondilpkumar is the best commercial director in India recent time. I mean The BEST And #Thalaivar …..The charisma warehouse 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Jailer2 . This movie is easily multiple watch . Ani probably the best music director for #Thalaivar movie in this era — Karthik (@meet_tk) October 15, 2026

ALSO READ | 'Jailer 2' Hindi release: Rajinikanth’s film releases today in all languages, gets 1500+ screens in North India

While fans were impressed by Rajinikanth's screen presence and Hrithik Roshan's cameo, some moviegoers found the second half of the film to be underwhelming.

A user commented, "After a good first half, Nelson completely lost the plot with the emotional shift in the second half. Cameos failed to make any impact either. Ani was the only consistent factor throughout. Suraj & Thalaivar. Nelsaa, you need to step up big time for the 3rd part, man (sic)."

#Jailer2 - DISAPPOINTED.! After a good first half, Nelson completely lost the plot with the emotional shift in the second half. Cameos failed to make any impact either. Ani was the only consistent factor throughout. Suraj & Thalaivar 🔥 Nelsaa, you need to step up big time for the 3rd part, man. — Mollywood BoxOffice (@MollywoodBo1) October 15, 2026

Another user wrote, "#Jailer2Review Too Many People Spoil the dish, It's also same way in #Jailer2 Just more Characters and Illogical, Less Screenplay, Hollywood Reference action shots? One More #Coolie (sic)."

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#Jailer2Review Too Many People Spoil the dish, It's also same way in #Jailer2 Just more Characters and Illogical, Less Screenplay, Hollywood Reference action shots? One More #Coolie https://t.co/dRXQGbZftn — Loka Chitra (@LokaChitra) October 14, 2026

Jailer 2 story, cast

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, the film takes on from the events of the 2023 film Jailer. Muthuvel Pandian faces new consequences and enemies, linked to an antique mafia and fresh underworld threats, that drag him back into violent conflict.

Besides Rajinikanth, the film stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vidya Balan, S.J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Jatin Sarna, Mirnaa, and Rithvik in significant roles. The film also has cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Vinayakan.