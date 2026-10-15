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'Jailer 2' movie Twitter review: 'Another industry hit loading for Thalaivar,' say Rajinikanth fans on 'Jailer' sequel

'Jailer 2' movie Twitter review: 'Another industry hit loading for Thalaivar,' say Rajinikanth fans on 'Jailer' sequel

Early reactions point to packed houses, glowing praise for the action sequences, and renewed excitement around director Nelson Dilipkumar’s storytelling.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 9:36 AM IST
'Jailer 2' movie Twitter review: 'Another industry hit loading for Thalaivar,' say Rajinikanth fans on 'Jailer' sequelFrom comparisons to the sun and moon to talk of record-breaking bookings, fans aren’t holding back. (Source: X/@LokaChitra)

Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 hit theatres today amid much anticipation from Thalaivar's fans and moviegoers alike. Soon after the film's first shows were over, Twitter was flooded with overwhelmingly positive reviews, bold box-office predictions, and fans calling it the superstar’s best film yet.

Early reactions point to packed houses, glowing praise for the action sequences, and renewed excitement around director Nelson Dilipkumar’s storytelling. From comparisons to the sun and moon to talk of record-breaking bookings, fans aren’t holding back. So is ‘Jailer 2’ truly shaping up to be another Rajinikanth blockbuster — or is this just fan euphoria talking?

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Fans and moviegoers were impressed by Rajinikanth's screen presence in the film and even called it "easily the best top star commercial movie of this decade".

A user wrote, "Another industry hit loading for Thalaivar in Jailer 2. First half blockbuster. Kollywood 900/1000 crore loading. Family audience will love it. Comedy plus point. Superstar Rajinikanth presence in Jailer 2 is all time mass. Nelson release in all theatres in Hindi da."

A second user wrote, "Jailer 2 - Hrithik Roshan fans are in for an "ALL-TIME TREAT". Nelson has presented him in a complete mass commercial zone that his fans wanted to see him in! Man just aced it so well so stylish, so suave as ever! Thalaivar Superstar Rajinikanth combination with him (sic)."

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A third user said, "Vera level movie.. second half starts slow but finishes bang on.. Easily the best top star commercial movie of this decade.. Nelson rocked.. Not even single unwanted scene and Jailer 1 is clearly connected. Jailer 3."

A fourth user wrote, "Probably @Nelsondilpkumar is the best commercial director in India recent time. I mean The BEST And #Thalaivar …..The charisma warehouse. #Jailer2 . This movie is easily multiple watch . Ani probably the best music director for #Thalaivar movie in this era (sic)."

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ALSO READ | 'Jailer 2' Hindi release: Rajinikanth’s film releases today in all languages, gets 1500+ screens in North India

While fans were impressed by Rajinikanth's screen presence and Hrithik Roshan's cameo, some moviegoers found the second half of the film to be underwhelming.

A user commented, "After a good first half, Nelson completely lost the plot with the emotional shift in the second half. Cameos failed to make any impact either. Ani was the only consistent factor throughout. Suraj & Thalaivar. Nelsaa, you need to step up big time for the 3rd part, man (sic)."

Another user wrote, "#Jailer2Review Too Many People Spoil the dish, It's also same way in #Jailer2 Just more Characters and Illogical, Less Screenplay, Hollywood Reference action shots? One More #Coolie (sic)."

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Jailer 2 story, cast

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, the film takes on from the events of the 2023 film Jailer. Muthuvel Pandian faces new consequences and enemies, linked to an antique mafia and fresh underworld threats, that drag him back into violent conflict.

Besides Rajinikanth, the film stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vidya Balan, S.J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Jatin Sarna, Mirnaa, and Rithvik in significant roles. The film also has cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Vinayakan.

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Published on: Oct 15, 2026 9:36 AM IST
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