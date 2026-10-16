'Jailer 2' box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth's film crosses ₹100 crore worldwide; tops 'Jailer', 'Jana Nayagan'

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Jailer 2 collection

On its opening day, the film made ₹59.70 crore (₹70.25 crore gross) at the Indian box office, with ₹43.35 crore from Tamil shows alone, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. Jailer 2 further made ₹12.50 crore from its Telugu shows, ₹3.50 crore from its Hindi shows and ₹0.35 crore from Kannada shows.

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The film went onto gross ₹55 crore overseas, taking its worldwide total to ₹125.25 crore. Jailer 2's shows logged an overall theatrical occupancy of 75.44%, with the highest occupancy recorded in night shows at 89.62%.

Jailer 2 has made crossed $2 million (₹18,94,97,840) in North America on its opening day, according to its overseas distributor Shloka Entertainments.

#JAILER2 SHATTERS the $2 MILLION mark in North America🔥🤩 The Tiger doesn't walk…he CONQUERS🙌 Distribution by @ShlokaEnts #Jailer2 #Thalaivar #Rajinikanth #BlockBusterJailer2 @Jailer2Film @rajinikanth @sunpictures @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial https://t.co/b9ptBtMnMz — Shloka Entertainments (@ShlokaEnts) October 16, 2026

Jailer 2 advance booking day 2

The film is likely to continue its momentum at the box office on Friday. For its Friday shows, Jailer 2 has made a total of ₹17.31 crore in advance bookings (₹15.24 crore minus the block seats). Chennai is the top contributor with ₹4.01 crore, followed by Bengaluru (₹1.62 crore) and Coimbatore (₹94.28 lakh).

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Has Rajinikanth outdone himself?

With this, the 2026 commercial potboiler has outperformed its 2023 prequel Jailer. On its first day, Jailer made ₹48.35 crore (₹56.36 crore gross) at the Indian box office, with ₹37.60 crore from Tamil shows alone. The film further minted ₹40 crore overseas on its opening day, taking its worldwide collections to ₹96.36 crore.

Not only has the Tamil superstar outperformed himself, he has also outdone Thalapathy Vijay at the box office. Jana Nayagan, Vijay's last film before he entered politics, collected ₹42.70 crore in India (₹50.28 crore gross) and ₹77.78 crore globally.

($1=₹94.75 at the time of writing this story)