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'Jailer 2' box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth's film crosses ₹100 crore worldwide; tops 'Jailer', 'Jana Nayagan'

'Jailer 2' box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth's film crosses ₹100 crore worldwide; tops 'Jailer', 'Jana Nayagan'

The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial, a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, didn’t just open big — it outpaced its own predecessor and even raced ahead of Jana Nayagan’s opening numbers.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 8:05 AM IST
'Jailer 2' box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth's film crosses ₹100 crore worldwide; tops 'Jailer', 'Jana Nayagan'With housefull shows across Tamil Nadu and strong overseas collections adding fuel to the fire, the film is already being dubbed one of 2026’s biggest Kollywood openers.

Jailer 2 box office: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's latest film Jailer 2 opened to stupendous numbers at the ticket counters. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial, a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, didn’t just open big — it outpaced its own predecessor and even raced ahead of Jana Nayagan’s opening numbers.

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With houseful shows across Tamil Nadu and strong overseas collections adding fuel to the fire, the film is already being dubbed one of 2026’s biggest Kollywood openers. So just how big were the numbers, and what does this mean for the film’s overall run? Here’s the full breakdown of Jailer 2’s record-shattering Day 1 box office collection.

MUST READ | 'Jailer 2' movie Twitter review: 'Another industry hit loading for Thalaivar,' say Rajinikanth fans on 'Jailer' sequel

Jailer 2 collection

On its opening day, the film made ₹59.70 crore (₹70.25 crore gross) at the Indian box office, with ₹43.35 crore from Tamil shows alone, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. Jailer 2 further made ₹12.50 crore from its Telugu shows, ₹3.50 crore from its Hindi shows and ₹0.35 crore from Kannada shows.

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The film went onto gross ₹55 crore overseas, taking its worldwide total to ₹125.25 crore. Jailer 2's shows logged an overall theatrical occupancy of 75.44%, with the highest occupancy recorded in night shows at 89.62%.

Jailer 2 has made crossed $2 million (₹18,94,97,840) in North America on its opening day, according to its overseas distributor Shloka Entertainments.

Jailer 2 advance booking day 2

The film is likely to continue its momentum at the box office on Friday. For its Friday shows, Jailer 2 has made a total of ₹17.31 crore in advance bookings (₹15.24 crore minus the block seats). Chennai is the top contributor with ₹4.01 crore, followed by Bengaluru (₹1.62 crore) and Coimbatore (₹94.28 lakh).

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ALSO READ | 'Jailer 2' Hindi release: Rajinikanth’s film releases today in all languages, gets 1500+ screens in North India

Has Rajinikanth outdone himself?

With this, the 2026 commercial potboiler has outperformed its 2023 prequel Jailer. On its first day, Jailer made ₹48.35 crore (₹56.36 crore gross) at the Indian box office, with ₹37.60 crore from Tamil shows alone. The film further minted ₹40 crore overseas on its opening day, taking its worldwide collections to ₹96.36 crore.

Not only has the Tamil superstar outperformed himself, he has also outdone Thalapathy Vijay at the box office. Jana Nayagan, Vijay's last film before he entered politics, collected ₹42.70 crore in India (₹50.28 crore gross) and ₹77.78 crore globally.

($1=₹94.75 at the time of writing this story)

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Published on: Oct 16, 2026 8:00 AM IST
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