Jailer creates new record! Rajinikanth starrer crosses $20 million at overseas box office

Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer' has created a new record by crossing the $20 million mark at the overseas box office. The film has grossed over Rs 166.31 crore in overseas markets, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.

Besides that, the movie has become the third entrant to the $20 million overseas club after Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 and Ponniyin Selvan: I from Kollywood. It has also become the second fastest movie after 2.0 to reach this milestone in just 10 days.

"#Jailer CREATES a new RECORD! CROSSES $20 mn[₹166.31 cr] mark at the overseas box office.||#JailerHits500cr | #Rajinikanth | #ShivaRajKumar | #Mohanlal|| 3rd ENTRANT to the 20 million dollar overseas club after #2Point0 & #PonniyinSelvan1 from Kollywood. 2nd FASTEST after 2 Point 0 to reach this milestone in just 10 days," trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted.

Jailer is currently in its second week of release and is still going strong at the box office. It is expected to continue to do well in the coming days and weeks.

The film's success is attributed to a number of factors, including Suriya's performance, the film's engaging story, and Lokesh Kanagaraj's direction.

The film is on course to collect Rs 300 crore at the India box office. The film, also known as Thalaivar 169, minted Rs 48.35 crore on its release day, Rs 25.75 crore on its first Friday, Rs 34.30 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 42.20 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 23.55 crore on its first Monday, Rs 36.50 crore on Independence Day, Rs 15 crore on its first Wednesday, and Rs 10.20 crore on its second Thursday. With this, Jailer made Rs 235.85 crore within the first week of its release.

As per trade portal Sacnilk, then the film went on to collect Rs 10.05 crore on its second Friday, is estimated to have collected around Rs 15.69 crore on its second Saturday, and will likely earn around Rs 18 crore on its second Sunday. With this, the Rajinikanth film is likely to have earned around Rs 279.59 crore in India so far.

Jailer has become the second-fastest Tamil film to reach the Rs 500 crore club at the global box office. Within 10 days of its release, Rajinikanth's latest flick surpassed Rs 500 crore at the global box office.

Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is about a former jailer who is trying to defend his kid from a criminal who steals valuable sculptures and antiques from Hindu temples.

The film is produced by Marans' Sun Pictures and stars Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannah Bhatia Vinayakan, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu. It also has cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff.

